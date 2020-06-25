Students will have the option of attending Marietta schools either in-person or virtually in the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Grant Rivera announced at a special-called school board meeting Thursday morning.
Rivera said the school district would implement "significant health and safety guidelines" to minimize the risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus within its schools.
Every student will have his or her temperature taken before getting on a school bus or entering a school building, Rivera said.
The district will recommend, but not require, that students and teachers wear masks. Staff, including teachers, will be required to wear masks in common areas, however.
Parents who would like their kids to attend virtually will have to submit an application by July 10 for those attending high school and by July 8 for all others, with the exception of pre-kindergarten students, who will not have the option of attending virtually.
“This district, our leadership, is not going to cobble together a day or two before school starts virtual learning classes for children for whom that is the best option,” Rivera said. “We're going to start early in July, as soon as the registration window closes, assigning children to virtual classes, training teachers on how to do that, reaching out to families to make sure they have the resources that they need.”
