Students in Marietta City Schools will get free breakfast and lunch this semester. All of them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the state a waiver allowing its school districts to provide free lunch to all students 18 years old and younger Friday. Marietta City Schools detailed its plan to offer free meals in an email to staff Sunday.
Some Marietta students from prekindergarten through second grade will resume in-person learning Tuesday. Their return is the first of a five-phase reopening plan the district announced in August.
Students resuming in-person learning will attend twice per week for the time being. One cohort will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays; the other, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students attending Mondays and Wednesdays will be given take home meals on those days for the weekdays they are not at school: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students attending Tuesdays and Thursdays, likewise, will receive take home meals for Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays.
Students learning virtually will also have access to free meals through the district, according to an email sent out by the district’s director of nutrition, Cindy Culver.
The district has been delivering food along its bus routes daily and will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Culver wrote. Beginning Friday, it will instead deliver five-day meal kits on a weekly basis using elementary school bus routes.
Though the meal kits are free, families will need to pre-order them on MyPaymentsPlus so the district can gauge demand, Superintendent Grant Rivera said. Instructions on how to pre-order the kits can be found on the district’s website.
Rivera said permission to offer free breakfast and lunch will be a boon to the district’s students, including those who already qualified.
The state was granted similar waivers for the spring and summer.
“That was when we were serving 7,000 meals per day. Kids were eating, buses were rolling and life was happy,” he said. But the USDA did not grant a waiver at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“That meant that when kids came up, we had to have an iPad and the only kid that could get a free meal was one who qualified,” he said. “Many kids didn’t know their lunch numbers. Some of the kids weren’t sure whether they qualified or didn’t quality because they didn’t know what carried over from last year — a lot of confusion for families.”
The number of meals delivered per day has dropped to fewer than 1,000 since the semester began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.