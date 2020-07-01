Marietta City Schools will host a series of virtual town hall events next week to address community concerns about school reopening plans.
There will be 12 virtual town hall events, one for each school, held over Zoom. Each will last an hour, according to the district.
The announcement of town hall events comes less than a week after Marietta introduced school reopening plans. Last week, the district announced it would allow students and families to decide between in-person instruction and remote learning. Families have until July 10 to register high school students for virtual learning, and until July 8 for all other students.
In a video call with the MDJ on Wednesday, Superintendent Grant Rivera said he has received positive feedback about safety measures and protocols in the district’s reopening plan, but he has also gotten questions. Rivera said the town halls are meant to provide an outlet for Marietta families to voice their questions and concerns about the upcoming school year.
“We have been very intentional about process,” Rivera said. “We have wanted to release information, protocols and guidelines. And then we are setting up town halls, for every school, for families, in English and Spanish.”
Rivera said he will consider feedback from students and families in the decision-making process ahead of the launch of the school year in August.
“We’re going to take all this information, in addition to what we’re getting on a daily basis from health experts, and our goal is to continue to make improvements over the next month," Rivera told the MDJ. "And that’s been my commitment to our staff. We will continue to make improvements as we get feedback from our stakeholders and updates from the health experts.”
In an email to families, the district invited stakeholders to submit questions or suggestions via an online form. Survey answers will be reviewed ahead of time, and similar questions will be grouped together. The forms will close three hours before each town hall meeting.
“During these meetings, the principal of each school and Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera will respond to questions and suggestions (submitted in advance) from our MCS families,” the school district said in the email to families. “We recommend that you attend the Virtual Town Hall for the school(s) that your student(s) will attend for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year rather than the one they attended last year.”
The virtual town hall events will be capped at 500 participants, but the meetings will be recorded and posted to the Marietta City Schools website on the night of the events.
Town hall meetings for the Early Learning Center, Lockheed Elementary School and Burruss Elementary School are scheduled for July 9, a day after the K-8 virtual learning registration deadline. After the deadline, families will be able to change the selected learning environment for their student.
“We recognize that many families are still considering the options and the information provided during the Virtual Town Hall may affect their decision for Fall Semester 2020,” Marietta schools said in its email. “The July 8 deadline is intended to assist in our preparation for the reopening of schools, but we will be understanding of a family’s need to change their decision, particularly for those families whose Town Halls occur after the deadline.”
The school-specific meetings are scheduled as follows:
Monday, July 6
West Side: 3 p.m.
Dunleith: 5:30 p.m.
Sawyer Road: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
MCAA: 10 a.m.
Hickory Hills: 3 p.m
Marietta High School: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
MSGA: 3 p.m.
MMS: 5:30 p.m.
Park Street: 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
ELC: 3 p.m.
Lockheed: 5:30 p.m.
Burruss: 7 p.m.
