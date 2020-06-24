The Marietta school board meets Thursday to discuss the district's reopening plan and to "formally announce our intentions regarding student and staff return to school," according to an email from Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Rivera said the meeting, beginning at 8:30 a.m., will provide the school board and the Marietta City Schools community with "relevant data regarding family 'return to school' feedback and summer learning participation."
The superintendent opted not to expand on the email after request for comment. He said more details would come on Thursday, and all families will also receive additional information via email following the meeting.
To tune into the board's virtual meeting, visit bit.ly/2VimqQG and use password 382413. The webinar will have a maximum of 500 attendees.
Also included in his email to families and staff was a preview of an item to be placed on the board's regular meeting agenda next month.
Rivera said the school board is expected to formally discuss and adopt a resolution "relative to racism, equity, and inclusion."
"As superintendent, I feel strongly that any such resolution must be accompanied by meaningful action items," he wrote. "Ultimately our community, and most importantly our students, will judge us more by our actions than just our words. During the July 14 meeting, I will outline specific action items – our collective commitments – to ensure that Marietta City Schools is safe, welcoming, and affirming for all students, staff, families, and community members."
Rivera also said he would wait until the July 14 meeting to provide more details on those measures.
In Cobb, the school board is set to consider a resolution condemning racism at a meeting on Thursday. Cobb has not yet announced its own plans for reopening.
