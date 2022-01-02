Marietta City Schools will begin the coming semester with in-person schooling this week, superintendent Grant Rivera told parents in an email Sunday.
Cases of the coronavirus have been surging in Cobb County, something public health officials have attributed, in part, to the new, hyper-infectious omicron variant.
"Based on my daily conversations with public health officials, it is likely that our community has not yet reached the peak of the Omicron surge," Rivera told parents in his email. Nevertheless, Marietta City Schools' "priority is to continue to offer in-person learning, as we understand the impact on a child’s academic progress and their social-emotional wellness when we shift to virtual learning."
Additionally, starting the semester in-person would allow the district to ensure students have access to their Chromebook laptops. And the district has "proactively hired additional instructional staff to assist if/when our teachers may need to care for themselves or their immediate family members."
The district could, however, switch in the coming weeks to virtual learning "due to staffing dynamics," Rivera cautioned. "However, that time is not now."
Staff will return to district buildings Monday; students will return Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.