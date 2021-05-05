Marietta City Schools will be the focus of a “Literacy and Justice for All” grant that will allocate $2.5 million to MCS and other groups in Marietta, the district announced.
The program is described as a “collaborate grant working to create a language-centered ecosystem,” targeted at making Marietta students proficient in reading by the end of third grade. It also aims to make up for learning loss borne from the pandemic and various inequities.
Funds are allocated by United Way of Greater Atlanta, with support from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation. Children not reading by the third grade are four times as likely to drop out of high school, according to United Way.
“It is an honor to lead the design and implementation of what we hope will become a national model for literacy,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a news release. “Our school community and our city have an unwavering commitment to our children, and we believe MCS can accomplish that which has been elusive for many other school districts regionally and nationally: third grade reading proficiency.”
The first step is a literacy training program led by Margie Gillis, founder of Literacy How, a Connecticut-based nonprofit. On Thursday and Friday, Gillis will lead MCS staff through the training, featuring discussions and exercises establishing the foundation for the initiative.
Leaders hope the program will make Marietta a model for other communities around the country.
Mayor Steve Tumlin referenced the popular Marietta Reads program championed under former Marietta Schools Superintendent Emily Lembeck.
"From the foundation of our long-standing successful Marietta Reads program, 'Literacy and Justice for All' will bring opportunities for these young minds to reach new levels of education not only with our innovative and creative Marietta City Schools but also with outstanding community support for the lifetime gift of literacy for our students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.