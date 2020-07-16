In a special-called board meeting scheduled for Friday morning, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera will recommend starting the school year virtually.
In an email to Marietta schools staff on Thursday morning, Rivera announced his reasons for calling the meeting.
"In light of the updates I received this week from public health officials and medical experts, I will recommend that we start the school year with virtual learning for all PK-12 students," Rivera said in the email. "As you know, any such superintendent recommendation is not official until there is formal MCS BOE approval.
Rivera said he will provide more details tomorrow during the meeting.
"Pending MCS BOE approval, we will provide specific guidelines to all students and staff following the meeting. Our unwavering commitment to each of you: we will prioritize your safety and pursue the highest degree of personalization to support you, your family, and your students."
The meeting, scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m., will be held virtually over Zoom. It comes only three days after the board held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.
To watch Friday’s meeting, join the Zoom conference online at https://zoom.us/j/93233735065?pwd=Z3o0eElBNGhuYTdnMHo1TEtyYWpwQT09.
This is not right. If there are teachers at risk let them teach virtually but staying at home is NOT a viable long term solution. Even if a vaccine is found, what are the chances it will be effective given the yearly tribulations of current flu vaccines? The death rates are going down in spite of huge spikes in positive tests so its time to stop the fear and get back to work. Kids need to be with other kids to learn successfully and I cant help but think we are hurting them due to our over reaction under the guise of "keeping them safe"
This is a political decision, whereas it should be based entirely on science, and science clearly shows children handle COVID very well AND there is a very low transmission rate to adults. However, as much as the Democrat Marxists always tell everyone to follow science, they themselves ignore science, when science does not fit their agenda. Moreover, the Democrat Marxists have politicized COVID in the hopes their efforts will further weaken Trump's reelection. Worse yet, the Democrat Marxists do not care who they hurt in accomplishing their political goals, which includes denying our children an education.
