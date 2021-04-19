Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera is proposing a minimum 6% raise for all school district staff. The school board will consider the proposal as part of its first public discussion of the district's fiscal 2022 budget Tuesday.
In addition to the blanket 6% raise, staff enrolled in the district's step program (an experience ranking system) will be moved up a step. District Chief Financial Officer Erin Franklin said the combined raises, if approved, would result in an average total pay bump of 7.5% for most employees. Those not covered by the step program will receive a flat raise of 7.5%.
The district's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. The board is scheduled to adopt the budget in mid-June.
“It's very simple this year,” Franklin said. “The superintendent and the board wanted to focus on raises and increasing employee salaries, because it's been such a tough year.”
Franklin expects to see growth of about 6.5% in the district’s tax digest before factoring in the optional exemption for residents aged 62 and older. Additionally, the district will have about $2.9 million in added state funding to work with after budget cuts made in 2020 were partially restored this year. No tax increases are included in Rivera's recommended budget.
In spite of those revenue increases—about 3% over last year, bringing projected total revenues to around $114 million—the district will come up slightly short as it anticipates spending $117 million for the year. An additional $3.1 million will come from leftover funds to cover the gap, which could be offset if revenues end up above current projections.
Teachers and staff previously received a slight raise in November 2020, when the board approved a step increase and a 1.8% raise for employees not covered under the step program. Those raises went into effect in January.
The board will also be asked to approve up to $900,000 in funding for summer school programs in June and July of this year. The bulk of that amount—$800,000—will come from CARES Act funding and will be devoted toward kindergarten through eighth grade learning opportunities. The remainder will go to the Excelererate ninth grade academy and summer classes for high schoolers.
Rivera said the primary focus of the elementary and middle school programs will be making up for learning gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have students who have gaps, we have students who need mediation, we also have students who might be on level, but families want them to continue because of lost instructional time and disruptions to learning,” Rivera said.
The district will offer both in-person and virtual options for those students, set at particular times, as well as “à la carte” modules where students can catch up on subjects at their leisure.
High school summer classes will similarly be held both in-person and virtually. Students who failed a class during the past year will have instruction available to them for free, while others who want to get ahead can pay $220 for each half-credit of class.
The Excelerate academy, meanwhile, is geared to help rising ninth graders get acquainted with the ins and outs of high school.
“Our priority is about making sure those students feel connected when they transition from middle school to high school,” Rivera said. “So it's about looking at the whole child, it's about giving them resources. It's about making sure they have friendly faces and relationships with adults in the building. It's as simple as them knowing how to walk through the high school and where to go.”
In other business, the board will also consider the following proposals:
- A $326,000 expenditure of CARES Act funds to replace 1,000 Chromebook laptops.
- A $70,000 expenditure to upgrade Marietta High School’s culinary lab with gas ranges, fryers, a walk-in freezer and refrigerator, and other amenities.
- The approval of a $138,000, one year contract with Ed Castro Landscape Inc. for district-wide landscaping services.
