Among several big-ticket items on its packed work session agenda, the Marietta school board on Tuesday will get its first look at the full project list for the next iteration of the county's special 1% sales tax for education.
The board will also consider the $1.79 million hiring of a school psychologist, social workers and parent liaisons.
SPLOST VI PROJECTS
District officials are expected to present a list of capital projects, renovations and upgrades that would be completed in coming years, should voters approve the sixth iteration of a special 1% sales tax for education in November.
If approved, that special sales tax would begin collection in January 2024 and cease at the end of 2028. The district estimates it would collect about $70.8 million.
About $52 million would be spent on construction and renovation projects, $14 million would be for classroom and technology infrastructure and $3 million would go to transportation, according to the district's online SPLOST presentation.
Some of the school district's highlighted projects to be funded under ED-SPLOST VI include:
- A $21.8 million renovation of the original Marietta High School building;
- An $11.5 million schoolwide renovation of Westside Elementary School;
- A $6.1 million schoolwide renovation of Hickory Hills Elementary School;
- A $5.95 million schoolwide renovation of Sawyer Road Elementary School;
- A $3.6 million schoolwide renovation of Marietta Center for Advanced Academics;
- Turf for Marietta High's baseball and softball stadiums, as well as facility improvements, with a price tag of $1.66 million; and
- A $200,000 video scoreboard for Northcutt Stadium.
Money would also be put into security upgrades, instructional materials, copiers and administrative or legal expenses.
Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operations officer, said 52% of students in the district will see their school get a full renovation through the ED-SPLOST VI project list. He said attention will likely turn to a Marietta Middle School renovation, a much larger undertaking, in a later round of SPLOST funding, should voters approve it.
The project list is available for public review through July 13, when Superintendent Grant Rivera will ask the board to formally approve it.
STAFFING EXPENDITURES
Rivera is also recommending the hiring of three school social workers, three parent liaisons and one school psychologist.
He said the hiring recommendations are a response to needs that have risen out of the pandemic and will be paid for with money from the general fund and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Parent liaisons will be tasked with connecting families with the resources they need — whether that be nutritional, academic or social-emotional, he said, adding that many families don't take advantage of the many services the district provides.
"It's intended to bridge the gap that has sometimes existed between school and home," Rivera said. Social workers have similar responsibilities, he added.
The school psychologist is significant, Rivera said, because the district is seeing more students in need of assessment to determine extra services and attention they may need during the school day.
The board will meet for its work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marietta City Schools central office at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
