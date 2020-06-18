The Marietta school board has set its meeting schedule for July through June 2021.
All work session and regular monthly meetings will be held at 6 p.m., while planning/training retreats and budget hearings will have varying times, as noted:
- July 14: Combined work session and regular meeting
- Aug. 11: Work session
- Aug. 18: Regular meeting
- Sept. 8: Work session
- Sept. 11: 8:30 a.m. training/planning retreat
- Sept. 15: Regular meeting
- Oct. 13: Work session
- Oct. 20: Regular meeting
- Oct. 30: 11 a.m. mini-retreat
- Nov. 10: Combined work session and regular meeting
- Dec. 8: Combined work session and regular meeting
- Jan. 12: Work session
- Jan. 19: Regular meeting
- Jan. 22: 11 a.m. mini-retreat
- Feb. 9: Combined work session and regular meeting
- March 5-6: Training/planning retreat
- March 16: Combined work session and regular meeting
- April 20: Combined work session and regular meeting
- May 11: Work session
- May 18: Regular meeting
- June 8: 5:45 p.m. budget hearing
- June 8: Work session
- June 15: 5:45 p.m. budget hearing
- June 15: Regular meeting
