Marietta City Schools will open its doors to all elementary school students Oct. 5, Superintendent Grant Rivera told parents in a pair of emails Thursday morning.
Students have been learning virtually since the district began its school year Aug. 4. About a week after classes began, Rivera detailed a five-phase approach to reopening schools.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten students, as well as those in first and second grades, are set to resume in-person learning Tuesday as part of Phase 1 of the district's multi-step approach.
"Based upon the continued decline of positive cases (per 100,000) and positivity rates in Cobb County," Rivera wrote, "we are now preparing for Phase II."
Oct. 5, prekindergarten and all elementary school students will be allowed to return to district classrooms for in-person instruction four days per week. All other students in those grades will have the option to continue full-time virtual instruction. Students in grades 6 through 12 will continue learning virtually full-time.
Marietta City Schools will contact parents of students in grades 3 through 5 between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 to ask whether they would prefer in-person or virtual learning.
"Although our initial phased approach included a 2-day in-person option for grades 3-5, our confidence in the information we are receiving from Cobb & Douglas Public Health has allowed us to expand Phase II to offer four days of in-person learning," Rivera wrote. "This four-day model provides our teachers with one day each week for critically important time to prepare and plan for the students who remain in virtual learning."
Marietta City Schools will host four town halls in the coming weeks: two for parents of students in second grade and younger, and two for parents of students in grades 3 through 5.
Town halls for parents of students in grades 3 through 5 will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Questions must be submitted online by 1 p.m. Monday.
Town halls for parents of students in second grade and younger will be Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Questions must be submitted online by 1 p.m. Sept. 13.
In his email, Rivera said the district has created a website for the Phase 1 reopening — marietta-city.org/phaseone — where parents can find details regarding risk mitigation strategies, communication protocols and school bus routes.
