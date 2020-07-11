Marietta City Schools want to help get local residents back to work.
The district received a $640,000 grant from WorkSource Cobb on Thursday, and it will use that money to fund 50 new positions to help with coronavirus mitigation efforts across Marietta schools. The 50 school support monitors will work throughout the district to take students’ temperatures, deliver meals to classrooms and disinfect school facilities.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the grant from WorkSource Cobb will not only assist the school district by allowing for more virus mitigation strategies, but will also help county residents who are out of work because of the pandemic.
“We are hoping these will go to people in Cobb who are looking for employment as a result of their jobs being impacted by COVID,” Rivera said. “We want to give back to this community.”
The district is actively hiring school support monitors to take temperature checks as students board school buses and deliver meals to classrooms so students do not have to congregate and eat in cafeterias. These individuals will also assist “with various tasks within the schools to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students,” according to Jen Brock, the Marietta City Schools executive director of communications, marketing and public relations.
“We are very pleased to be adding these important positions to our schools, but we are equally proud and happy to be offering an employment opportunity to the community at a time when many are looking for viable work options,” Brock said in an email to the MDJ.
The positions, full-time roles that pay $12 per hour, will be funded entirely by the WorkSource Cobb grant, meaning it will have no impact on the Marietta City Schools budget.
“It doesn’t take away from resources in the classroom,” Rivera said.
Marietta High School principal Keith Ball said having the monitors employed across the district will help everyone on staff. At Marietta High School, where there are nearly 2,800 students compared to about 290 staff members, the monitors will enforce safety and virus mitigation protocols.
“My first reaction was extremely thankful, not only for the innovative idea of Grant (Rivera) and the board to go and get them, but also thankful for what they’re going to be able to do to help my kids and staff be safe upon their return,” Ball said of the new monitors.
The superintendent first learned about the grant in late June, and Marietta schools won the funding less than three weeks later.
“I was shocked when I found out this opportunity existed, and we went after it extremely aggressively and Cobb Works has been an incredible partner,” Rivera said. “I’ve never had anybody knock on my door and say, ‘Hey, would you like 50 positions?’”
Sonya Grant, the president and CEO of WorkSource Cobb, said the funding for Marietta Schools is from a national emergency grant to respond to the pandemic. She sought out organizations doing COVID-related work and identified Marietta City Schools as a potential partner for the funding.
“Marietta City Schools had a huge need in terms of getting our kids back to schools,” Grant said.
Grant said the new jobs created by the funding will focus on employing Cobb residents, but it is open to other Georgia residents who live outside of Cobb County. For more information about the school source monitor positions, visit the job posting on the Marietta schools website.
