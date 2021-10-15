Students and volunteers of all ages enjoyed a couple hours of lighthearted recreation Thursday as Marietta City Schools held its first-ever Adapted Games, offering a field-day like experience for students with intellectual disabilities.
With balmy morning temperatures and clear blue skies, more than 100 students cycled through 15 stations to participate in games that have been adapted to be more inclusive.
“They can actually enjoy the game,” explained Michele Bealing-Sayles, MCS assistant superintendent for special services. “So for example, golf ... the students aren’t necessarily trying to putt into a hole. Instead, they’re putting between two stanchions, if you will. So the actual game has been changed to meet their needs.”
The games, she said, offered non-competitive activities that MCS staff designed.
Students participated in adapted versions of the 100-yard dash, shot put, discus, javelin, bowling, cornhole and other games. Teachers and volunteers from every school in the system assisted in the games. Some volunteers were members of the Rotary Club of Marietta, which sponsored the event, or were Marietta High School student athletic trainers or JROTC members.
Remy Edenfield, a MHS sophomore and student athletic trainer, plans to pursue sports medicine as a career. Thursday’s event was a nice change of pace, he said.
“Today’s event is amazing,” Edenfield said. “I love how inclusive it is. It’s nice to be, I guess, not as much of a trainer wrapping ankles, but more just helping our community in a different way.”
Jasolyn Henderson, a school psychologist for MCS, works with many of the students to perform evaluations of their intellectual functioning, learning abilities and behavior. She helped run the 100-meter dash station.
The event, Henderson said, brought not just the camaraderie of athletics, but stimulating activities where students could improve skills such as dexterity.
“So I think they’re having fun, but they’re also educational,” Henderson said.
The games had been planned for years but were canceled last year due to COVID-19. Bealing-Sayles worked at Paulding County Schools, which hosts a similar event, before coming to MCS. Cobb County Schools also hosts adapted games.
Bealing-Sayles said it will become an annual event.
“We wanted to bring together our students with disabilities, give them the opportunity to compete, celebrate and laugh and be honored,” MCS Superintendent Grant River said. “Just like all of our other students in Marietta.”
