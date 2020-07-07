Marietta City Schools officials outlined reopening plans and responded to questions from families in a virtual town hall event for Hickory Hills Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting, hosted on Zoom by Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera and Hickory Hills Principal Kristen Beaudin, addressed plans and precautions the school and district are implementing to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus.
“For the last month and a half to two months, we’ve been preparing for the opening of schools,” Rivera said. “This is not something we started last minute, and if you looked at our reopening guidelines, you saw that there were a lot of considerations that we worked through.”
Rivera and Beaudin took turns answering questions submitted by families. Rivera introduced the meeting by discussing the decision to offer students either in-person or virtual instruction. Families have until Wednesday, July 8 to register their students for virtual learning for the fall semester, but Rivera said that deadline is flexible. The district will also allow students to switch from in-person to virtual or from virtual to in-person learning during the semester, if necessary.
“The earlier we know, the better we can prepare,” Rivera said of student registration. “For families who need more time, we’re willing to give you that grace and flexibility because things change.”
In-person instruction
Beaudin outlined the safety guidelines that the school will enact this fall. Hickory Hills, and all Marietta City Schools, will require students and staff to wear face coverings in the school building, but teachers will provide breaks and time outdoors to allow students to remove their masks.
Rivera also wants to provide schools with clear physical partitions to separate students when physical distancing is not possible. The superintendent said the district is seeking out new funding opportunities to purchase a supply of these partitions.
Beaudin said a “very small number” of students have currently registered for virtual instruction, and she expects most in-person class sizes to remain around 20 or 21 students. Students who attend in-person classes will have a personal box for school supplies, and “under no circumstances will children be sharing supplies,” Beaudin said.
Students will still participate in specials, like physical education and art, this year. The specials will be cut from 50 minutes to 40 minutes to allow teachers to disinfect classrooms between classes. Supplies, like pastels in art class or exercise equipment in PE, will not be used by different classes on the same day.
In the event of positive COVID-19 cases for students or staff, the district will use contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the virus.
“The idea, basically, is that, for students who test positive or staff who test positive, there is a consideration for who is within six feet for at least 15 minutes, both from the point at which they test positive and 48 hours prior,” Rivera said. “When that occurs, there will be contact tracing to notify children or staff members who were within that 6-feet, 15-minute bubble.”
Rivera said a protocol will be put in place to determine how long infected and exposed students and staff will have to quarantine at home. The district has “an established bank of 20 to 25” teachers to temporarily replace teachers who test positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine, Rivera said.
Hickory Hills will offer after school programming and before school programming for students. In-person schooling will also include lunch in classrooms rather than the cafeteria, regular temperature screenings and the daily disinfecting of buses and other common spaces.
Virtual instruction
Rivera said the district will hold an additional town hall for all students who select virtual instruction.
“We’re here to give you the greatest peace of mind if you choose in-person, and we’re here to personalize to the greatest degree possible if you choose virtual.”
For special education students who elect virtual instruction, Beaudin said the school will work directly with children and their families to ensure they receive required services.
Rivera said the school reopening plan will go on as scheduled, but the district is willing and able to adapt if necessary.
“We feel like we have made a commitment to families on what reopening will look like, and we feel like we can execute those commitments and those protocols,” Rivera said. “If there is a reason, from a health expert or the governor or otherwise, to delay the opening of school, we will. However, we have been preparing so that we can honor the calendar we gave you.”
Rivera later hosted a virtual town hall for Marietta High School on Tuesday night, and he will host six more town halls for remaining Marietta City Schools throughout the week. Recordings for previous virtual town hall events can be found on the Marietta City Schools Vimeo page at vimeo.com/mariettacityschools.
