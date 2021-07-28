Poole's Pharmacy in Marietta will offer free, walk-up Pfizer vaccinations for Marietta City Schools students at Marietta High School on Friday, Superintendent Grant Rivera told parents in an email this week.
"In recent days, numerous families have requested vaccinations for their eligible students (age 12+)," Rivera wrote.
The vaccinations for students ages 12 and up will be offered for Marietta City Schools students from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the high school's cafeteria.
Families are encouraged to complete the consent form in advance, but no advanced registration is required.
The district is asking families to park near the cafeteria, which is by the bus lot and baseball field, and enter through the side cafeteria doors, where signs will be posted.
Questions about the vaccination clinic, can be directed to mcscovidvaccine@marietta-city.org.
The district has hosted other vaccination events in the spring and summer, which have accounted for hundreds of vaccines in the arms of students and staff. Rivera estimated last week that more than 65% of his schools' staff had received their vaccine.
