Students in Marietta City Schools will be required to wear face coverings when they return to the classroom for in-person instruction on Aug. 4, according to an email from superintendent Grant Rivera.
The email, sent to families of Marietta City Schools students Thursday night, outlined several updates for the return to school as COVID-19 cases spike in Georgia. In his message to families, Rivera said face coverings will be required for Pre-K through 12th grade staff, students and visitors in buildings and on buses. The superintendent said the decision was based on information from public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“This protocol will be included as part of the school reopening guidelines and, as necessary, school policy,” Rivera said in his email to families. “We encourage families to obtain reusable/washable face coverings for their student(s); however, a disposable mask will be provided for any student who boards the school bus or arrives to school without an appropriate face covering.”
According to the email, the district will allow exceptions to the face covering policy for documented medical reasons. Students and staff will be able to remove face coverings for eating, drinking and when separated by at least 6 feet outside school buildings.
“I acknowledge the decision to wear a face covering is very personal. I also acknowledge, as we prioritize the safety of students and staff, that we are committed to being on the safe side of medical research and on the progressive side of student and staff safety.”
To accommodate young students who may not cooperate with the face covering mandate, the district is also looking at options to use clear table partitions in pre-K and elementary schools.
Rivera’s email Thursday came only a week after Marietta City Schools released a reopening plan for the fall semester on June 25. The plan allows families to choose between virtual and in-person instruction for their students.
The Marietta superintendent provided several other updates for families and students. He restated that high school students have until July 10 to enroll in virtual learning while all other students have until July 8. According to the email, the deadline will allow Marietta Schools to assign virtual teachers and construct virtual classes. Virtual learning will consist of live instruction.
“The July 8/10 deadline is flexible; we just need to know, as soon as you do, so we can prepare for August 4,” Rivera said.
Students with an Individualized Education Plan or 504 Plan are welcome to elect virtual instruction, and the district will work with families to personalize learning plans. Middle and high school students who participate in virtual learning this fall can still partake in school athletics and other extracurricular activities, and the school start date will commence as scheduled on August 4. The statement about resuming school on time came within hours after the Cobb County School Board met to delay the start of classes by two weeks.
“I am aware that our neighboring Cobb County School District has decided to push their school start date back to August 17,” Rivera said in the email. “ While I respect their decision, their dynamics do not alter the fact that we will be ready to open as planned. As evidenced by our reopening guides for families and staff, we have prepared and will continue to do such so we can welcome our students back to school for in-person and virtual learning August 4.”
Rivera thanked parents for their flexibility and said that the district is committed to transparent communication with stakeholders.
“Please know that we will continue to communicate with you early and often,” Rivera said. “We will navigate these ever-changing dynamics together and, through this partnership and collaboration, give your child a learning environment that is safe and of the highest quality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.