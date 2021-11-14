Marietta City Schools vaccinated 383 children Saturday morning at Park Street Elementary, the latest in a series of vaccine clinics the district has hosted, and the first to vaccinate students aged 5 to 11. The district partnered with Poole’s Pharmacy to host the clinic, administering first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The second dose for the children vaccinated Saturday will be administered on Dec. 4.
Outside the school, a small group gathered to protest, holding signs that expressed their skepticism of the vaccine.
Families pre-registered to get their children vaccinated. As with adults, kids who were vaccinated had to wait for a short period after getting their shot before leaving, to ensure they didn’t have strong side effects. Inside, the district gave bubbles to kids, and a woman dressed as a fairy godmother entertained. A movie was also played while families waited.
Lindsey Coleman brought her three children, ages 5, 8 and 10, to get their shots. Coleman said the school district has “hit it out of the park” throughout the pandemic, and was similarly impressed Saturday. The process was easy and efficient, and the district made children feel comfortable with familiar faces and a kid-friendly environment
“It was the least traumatizing experience we could have imagined. I wish my pediatricians and stuff would do this the way that they did it at (MCS), it was really a phenomenal experience,” Coleman said.
For Coleman, getting her kids vaccinated was a no-brainer, something she hopes will get schooling back to normal.
“Anything I can do, not only to keep my kids safe, but to keep other people who can't get a vaccine right now, to try to help keep them safe, was really important, and also to help keep them in school,” Coleman said.
Superintendent Grant Rivera and district teachers were there Saturday.
“It was all about making sure that we provided the most comfortable environment possible and made it as convenient for our families as possible,” Rivera said.
The clinic, Rivera said, was about the district being proactive in fighting COVID-19 within schools. The district has held several clinics, offering the vaccine to MCS staff, older students, and district families, as vaccines were being approved for different groups.
“Many have strong beliefs around whether vaccines are appropriate for anyone, but particularly for younger children,” Rivera said. “I'm not wading into those political waters, nor the medical debate. Put simply, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the Department of Public Health have recommended this for children. We recognize that many in our community may not have access. So for us, it's about healthcare equity and access, and we chose to be consistent and offer it to ... younger students, in the same way that we did it for adults and older students.”
Resistance
Rivera said he received emails from people advising him not to hold this clinic. Some parents who brought their children to get vaccinated told him they were disappointed to see protesters. The vaccinations were not disrupted, however.
This was the first MCS vaccine clinic to attract protesters.
“I think there needs to be more testing, for sure,” said Jill, a protester who declined to give her last name. “We just don't know long-term.”
Another protester, Mary Carzoli, said kids don’t need the vaccine because if they get COVID-19, they will likely have a mild case.
Another protester declined to share her name because she “got doxxed” and was “followed by the FBI.”
The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. In a trial, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11. No serious side effects were reported among the 3,100 children who received the vaccine in the trial.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children be vaccinated. Children who get COVID-19 can experience hospitalization, deaths, inflammatory syndromes and long-term complications, popularly nicknamed “long COVID,” the CDC warns.
The vaccine for children in this age range contains one-third the dose that an adult receives, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, explained in a video update Tuesday. Memark said side effects in trials were mild and consistent with other age groups — sore arm, fatigue, headache, and that she planned to get her 11-year-old vaccinated.
Earlier this year, public health officials did note rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, (inflammation of the heart), in small numbers of male adolescents and young men.
“Remember, we had talked about the myocarditis, pericarditis and the inflammation that was kind of rare, that they saw in adolescent males, in some of the boys, right? They're not seeing this in this (pediatric) vaccine, which is great,” Memark said, adding, “They think either it has to do with, you know, hormonal changes, and maybe this group is just younger, that's why they're not seeing it. Or it could have something to do with the dose. So I'm very excited.”
Coleman said her kids were confused about the protesters, but she explained that everyone has their own opinion. She recognized that they have a right to protest and said the protesters “weren’t super pushy.”
“But I also felt like it wasn't necessarily the proper time and place to do it,” Coleman said. “Obviously, it wasn't anything that was being mandated, it was parents who had made this decision for their kids … we had researched it and stuff, and this was a knowledgeable decision that we can make for our families.”
