MARIETTA — Marietta City Schools has a new director of diversity, equity and inclusion: Brandi Hoyos.
The Marietta school board unanimously voted to approve hiring Hoyos, who fills a new position at the school district. In the new role, she will help lead and support the district’s commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The commitments, which included a pledge to create the position, were approved with a resolution by the school board in July in response to police killings including George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a series of protests and new conversations about race.
The new diversity director will work with school principals, district leaders and the greater community to help address opportunities and challenges connected to race, poverty and programs, according to the district. She will start Jan. 4 and will have an annual salary of $99,657.
“As a district, we know that diversity, equity, and inclusion are incredibly important to our ability to best serve our students, families, and staff. Our MCS Commitments are not simply words; they are pledges made to our community and Brandi’s experience and dedication to this work will help us fulfill them,” Jen Brock, spokeswoman for Marietta City Schools, said in an email.
Hoyos is the director of inclusion, diversity, equity and action at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. There, she works directly with school leaders to ensure a more equitable and inclusive culture, curriculum, programming and policies. She consults for Mount Vernon Ventures, serves on admissions and hiring committees, and networks and works with partners to build and deepen relationships with external experts, nonprofits, and organizations. Hoyos also serves on the Leadership Sandy Springs Board of Trustees and Community Assistance Center.
Hoyos has held positions in diversity, admissions, and teaching at The Lovett School, Trinity School and Athens-Clarke County School District. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Georgia and has a master’s in education from Lesley University. Hoyos and her husband have two small children.
At Cobb County Schools, hiring staff to address diversity has been a point of controversy among board members. Democratic school board members Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard, who serve on a Republican-controlled board, have unsuccessfully pushed for hiring of a chief equity officer.
Rivera gets contract extended by another year, $3,085 raise
After the school board’s annual evaluation for Superintendent Grant Rivera, they also extended his contract through 2023, and gave him a 1.5% salary raise of $3,085. With the new raise, Rivera’s base salary is $208,775. His raise follows a teacher raise this fall that averaged 1.8%, according to the district.
“The board as whole was very pleased with Dr. Rivera’s performance over the past year. He met and exceeded all of the goals that we had set for him,” said Allison Gruehn, school board chair. “One goal that we had not set that we didn’t know we would need to set was performance during COVID, and leadership during COVID, and he has been very strong on innovation, communication and just meeting all the needs of our students and staff during that time. So we were just extremely pleased with his overall performance, but specifically under such extenuating circumstances. We have full confidence in his leadership and are thankful for him and for the team he’s assembled, and feel like they are doing all the important work.”
The superintendent was hired in January 2017. He works under a rolling three-year contract, and every year the board evaluates his performance and votes on whether to extend the contract by another year.
In addition to the $3,085 raise, Rivera received a $10,000 bonus. The superintendent said as part of his contract, he donates his bonus every year to the Marietta Schools Foundation to cover seniors’ college application fees and other expenses.
School board members have credited Rivera with improving student achievement, including the four-year graduation rate, as well as opening the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center two years ago.
Also at the meeting, board members approved:
♦ Plans to establish Marietta Evening School Hours, a night school program for Marietta High School to start in January;
♦ A purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks and logistical services from Virtucom for $652,54, to replace Chromebooks approaching the end of their life cycle;
♦ A purchase of Bus Clean Air needlepoint ionization units, which work to remove viruses and other pathogens from the air, from Custom Mobility, for all district school buses as part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts;
♦ Extending the contracts of 36 teachers who were hired last year for up to $500,000. According to the school district, “supply teachers” were hired because of the pandemic, and teach face-to-face and virtual classes, tutor small groups and serve as school support floaters. The contracts are scheduled to end Dec. 18, and the extension will make them through May 21.
♦ Approval of PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to build playgrounds at A.L. Burruss, Sawyer Road and Lockheed elementary schools for $360,000. The installation is scheduled to be completed this winter.
♦ A review of its four-year strategic plan, which is coming to an end this year;
♦ A new 2020-23 strategic plan.
