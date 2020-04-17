Marietta schools this week rolled out — literally — another solution for local families struggling to connect to online learning resources.
A dozen school buses, equipped with Wi-Fi hot spots with a 300-plus-yard range, will be parked Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at designated locations around the city to provide internet to families who need it, according to the district. The buses are being parked near many Marietta apartments.
The measure comes after the district handed out more than 600 Wi-Fi hot spots and 2,700 Chromebook laptops directly to families after schools closed their doors and moved to online learning.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the district has seen online coursework participation increase from 81% early in the school building closures to 93% following the hot spot deliveries. He said he expects that number could continue to increase with the bus hot spot rollout.
He said the district is following up with families who have completed little online work to see how they can help.
The superintendent said equipping the buses with hot spot was initially the district's plan A to connect students with digital resources when school closures started in March.
Rivera said the district was able to secure a dozen hot spots for the buses, but wasn't sure it would be able to get more because of the massive increase in demand for the technology nationwide.
However, he said, when the district was informed it would be able to purchase the 700 hot spots that it secured last month, that measure became plan A, and the buses became plan B.
Rivera said because some families, particularly in densely populated areas, have said they do not want a hot spot or device but are still looking for a way to get connected, the district rolled out the Wi-Fi-equipped buses starting Monday.
The superintendent also said the buses will serve as another way to reach families who need to get online but may not yet know about the school district's efforts. Rivera also said the district will begin to use the breakfast and lunch delivery program — where buses have been delivering food daily to students and their families at 81 locations across 18 routes in Marietta — to inform them about the hot spot programs and to deliver technology.
"When we pull up in a school bus ... the kids start running (toward it)," he said. "Our hope is to make sure that every one of these kids has a meal, has a Chromebook, (and) if they need it, a hot spot. We're trying to get as close to 100% connectivity as possible."
According to a letter sent to donors participating in a district fundraising effort set up to sponsor internet connections for students, the district will continue to distribute devices to families for as long as remote instruction goes on.
For the list of bus hot spot parking locations, click here.
