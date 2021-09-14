Sep. 13—The Cobb school board's monthly meetings, previously scheduled for Thursday, will take place on Sept. 23 instead, the school district announced Monday. The afternoon work session will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The district also said only a special-called meeting will be held on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. solely for an executive session to hear "a ...