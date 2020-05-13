Marietta City Schools has appointed a new coordinator of fine arts, as its current coordinator, Coy Dunn, is retiring from the position.
Michael Reed will take over the role effective July 1, after approval from the Marietta school board on Tuesday.
Reid comes to Marietta from Centennial High School in the Fulton County School System, where he served as the director of bands, according to Tyler Gwynn, Marietta's assistant superintendent over human resources.
