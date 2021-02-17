Marietta City Schools staff, students and their families will soon be able to get free COVID-19 testing again at a school district location.
Earlier this month, the Marietta school board approved a partnership with Peachtree Immediate Care to offer COVID-19 testing on the Woods-Wilkins campus at 353-B Lemon St. The building housed the Marietta Performance Learning Center, among other programs, which will move into the renovated Lemon Street Elementary School when students return next week from mid-winter break.
The district had COVID-19 testing at its district office in December and January through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, until their partnership with the CDC expired.
Marietta Schools employees, students and families who have been identified as a close contact of someone with COVID-19, or who want a test, will use a school district-specific website to register for either a PCR or a rapid antigen test. Appointments are required.
The cost of testing is generally covered by most insurance plans. If a student does not have insurance but is identified as a close contact at school, the district will cover the testing cost with private funding provided.
MCS staff, students and families with health insurance can sign up for an appointment at the Woods-Wilkins campus within 48 hours at https://www.peachtreemed.com/marietta-schools-testing/.
Health insurance is required.
Those who need an appointment further out than 48 hours, do not have insurance or have other questions should email CovidTesting@marietta-city.org or call 678-365-6597 to speak with someone in Spanish or Portuguese. The email inbox is monitored throughout the day and evening. Telephone assistance is available from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays each week.
