MARIETTA — Marietta City Schools helped administer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and other staff Thursday, some of the first since educators under 65 became eligible for vaccination in Georgia.
The district held a drive-thru vaccination event after school Thursday at Marietta High School, with first doses of Moderna vaccines administered by Marietta-based Poole’s Pharmacy. More district employees are scheduled to be vaccinated all day Friday, a total of over 850 over two days, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Terésha Lawson, a teacher support specialist at Marietta High School, said she was thrilled to find out she would be able to get the vaccine. She was a little worried at first, but became more confident after hearing from friends and family who received vaccines and didn’t experience any side effects. She also reported her shot didn’t hurt.
“Being able to work with the kids and the staff without feeling anxiety about catching the virus was a big thing for me,” she said. “Also being able to spend time with my family members, with my parents, but mostly being able to feel much safer working with them.”
Second doses will be administered to Marietta staff April 9 and April 16.
“Today is an important milestone – taking the first steps in vaccinating our MCS staff so we can, in turn, keep our community safe. I am grateful for this moment and incredibly hopeful for our future,” Rivera said in an email to families Thursday.
In addition to district employees, Marietta Schools is working with the pharmacy to help vaccinate other local prekindergarten providers in Marietta, Rivera said.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the community early learning centers that are caring for our future Blue Devils,” he said.
Cobb County School District employees will be able to receive first doses of a vaccine March 19 and 20 and March 26 and 27, and second doses on April 16, 17, 23 and 24. So far, 3,100 have signed up, Cobb Schools spokesperson Nan Kiel told the MDJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.