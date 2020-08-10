Marietta City Schools has a plan to re-open in-person after Labor Day, the district told parents in an email Monday afternoon.
The district's Board of Education will vote on the proposal at a meeting Tuesday evening, according to spokeswoman Jen Brock.
Dubbed the “Flexible Approach to Teaching and Learning,” the phased reopening plan would prioritize the district's youngest students and students with disabilities, according to the email from Superintendent Grant Rivera. The district hopes to reopen its schools to those students Sept. 8, Rivera added.
The district will continue to offer virtual learning to families wary of sending students to learn in-person.
The district's school year began virtually Aug. 4. In June, Rivera said the district would allow students to attend in-person or virtually, but not both. Those plans were scrapped as a rising number of infections caused testing backlogs, which, Rivera said, would render the district's mitigation plans "useless," he told the MDJ in July.
Brock said Rivera would discuss the plans in detail at Tuesday's meeting, after which families will be sent a "family guide for Phase I" as well as an overview of subsequent reopening phases.
The meeting will be recorded and posted on the district's website within two hours, Rivera said in his email.
"Whether we agree or disagree on if or how our schools should open for in-person learning, one thing is certain: in the history of our school district, our families have never been so involved in their child’s education," he wrote.
Tuesday's meeting will be held virtually, and attendance is limited to 3,000 people.
