Effective Monday, masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors at all Marietta City Schools’ facilities and on school buses regardless of vaccination status, Superintendent Grant Rivera announced.
Masks are not required for outdoor activities or while eating. An exemption will be granted for religious or medical reasons.
In an email to district families explaining the change, Rivera cited a dramatic increase in school-based transmission.
During the first nine days of the new school year, 38 students and seven staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. But only one of those people, a student, was “epi-linked to school-based transmission,” Rivera wrote.
In the subsequent three school days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — another 42 students and nine staffers tested positive, with 16 of those people epi-linked to school-based transmission.
“My expectation is that the mask requirement is temporary, and we can soon resume a greater sense of normalcy in our schools,” Rivera wrote, adding the district would review coronavirus data weekly.
With the change in masking policy, Cobb-Douglas Public Health approved a relaxing of quarantine policy, Rivera said. Going forward, a “close contact” will be someone who was within three feet of an infected person, rather than six feet.
That change will allow the district “to use even more discretion in who is identified as a close contact and subsequently quarantined,” Rivera wrote. “With this new approach, we are confident we can keep more students learning in our classrooms with less interruptions to our families.”
The superintendent also announced the district would offer COVID-19 testing at 353 Lemon Street beginning Monday in order to better track infections within the district.
The district will host two virtual town halls to share coronavirus transmission and policy updates, with the exact dates and times to be announced Thursday afternoon.
More information regarding the changes announced Thursday can be found on the district’s website, marietta-city.org.
