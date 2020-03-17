Marietta school board Chair Allison Gruehn said tonight's 6 p.m. board meeting will still be held in the board room and is open to the public.
One difference is that the board is following health officials' recommendations to limit the number of people who congregate in one place to less than 10.
Gruehn said three of the seven board members will be calling in for the meeting, and district staff members who will be making presentations will wait in their offices until it is their turn to speak at the lectern.
Business that would normally bring members of the school community into meetings for internal awards and recognitions will be pushed off to later meetings, she said.
On the agenda is $68,000 in additional custodial services to combat the coronavirus. The board's agenda item indicates Superintendent Grant Rivera began contracting with J&M Custodial Services on March 2 for a period up to 12 weeks "to proactively address concerns related to the COVID-19 virus." The board is now being asked to approve that contract.
"It was imperative that administration take immediate measures for the safety and security of students and staff," the agenda documents state.
A separate agenda item asks the board to authorize two additional custodial contracts totaling $20,000 for cleaning at the College and Career Academy at Marietta High School.
Rivera is also asking the board to approve a $1.1 million clinic nursing plan that will staff pre-K facilities and schools up through Marietta Sixth Grade Academy with a nurse, as well as place an athletic trainer and supervising nurse at Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School.
The plan requires a lead nurse, nursing coordinator and physician to oversee the administration of nursing within the school system, according to the board's agenda item. PT Solutions will also provide two athletic trainers at a cost of $40,000.
In recent years, the Marietta schools have contracted nursing services through Cobb & Douglas Public Health, but increasing costs mean the health department is no longer able to provide those services, school officials say.
In other business, the board is expected to approve:
- A $99,989.95 contract with School Specialty for the establishment of a learning commons at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.
- A $950,964 proposal from Lockstep Technology Group for procurement of networking equipment.
- A $74,003 contract with NetPlanner Systems Inc. for electrical and wireless work at Park Street Elementary School.
- A $20,400 annual contract with Zayo Group to provide primary internet for Marietta City Schools.
- A $119,804 contract with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to provide playground design-build services at Hickory Hills Elementary.
- The $102,000 purchase of two police cars and related equipment for school resource officers, provided under the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.
- Creation of a girls' flag football team at Marietta High School.
