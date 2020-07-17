In a special-called meeting on Friday morning, Marietta's school board voted to start the school year online only on August 4.
Superintendent Grant Rivera recommended starting the school year virtually, citing delays in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and the board voted 6-1 to approve the recommendation.
Rivera said his recommendation was inspired by new information he received in a meeting with Cobb & Douglas Public Health on Tuesday.
“I’m being told by experts that the volume is overwhelming and the delays are concerning," Rivera said of COVID-19 testing.
Jason Waters was the lone board member to vote against Rivera's recommendation to open schools virtually.
Return for updates.
(1) comment
Only one person on the school board has any books? Thank goodness that's the one who is the superintendent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.