The Marietta school board will review Superintendent Grant Rivera’s job performance and consider a raise at their meeting Tuesday night.
The board will conduct its annual evaluation of the superintendent’s performance behind closed doors and then vote on a contract extension, which if adopted will last through June 2023.
Board Vice Chair Angela Orange said she was “pleased” with the superintendent’s performance since he started in 2017. She credited him with opening the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center two years ago, and with the district helping English learners, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students succeed.
“I think he’s done a great job,” she said. “I think that he has come in and I think we’ve had a laser focus on how to make our school system more equitable, especially for those students who are economically disadvantaged, how to make our outcomes for those students more equitable and provide more opportunities. I am pleased with his performance.”
School board member Randy Weiner agreed, citing improved graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores and other signs of academic growth in the superintendent’s four years, adding that Rivera “showed strong leadership” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think Grant has done a fantastic job with our school district,” he said. “He’s met every performance goal we’ve set out for him, and then some.”
When the school board amended Rivera’s contract last year, they gave him a $12,554 raise, bringing his total base salary to $205,690. With retirement pay, benefits and other perks in his contract, the superintendent’s total annual compensation amounts to more than $275,240, the MDJ previously reported.
Also at the meeting, board members will consider:
• A purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks and logistical services from Virtucom for $652,54, to replace Chromebooks approaching the end of their life cycle;
• A purchase of Bus Clean Air needlepoint ionization units, which work to remove viruses and other pathogens from the air, from Custom Mobility, for all district school buses as part of the district's COVID-19 mitigation efforts;
• Extending the contracts of 36 teachers who were hired last year for up to $500,000. According to the school district, “supply teachers” were hired because of the pandemic, and teach face-to-face and virtual classes, tutor small groups and serve as school support floaters. The contracts are scheduled to end Dec. 18, and the extension will make them through May 21.
• Approval of PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to build playgrounds at A.L. Burruss, Sawyer Road, and Lockheed Elementary Schools for $360,000. The installation is scheduled to be completed this winter.
• A review of its four-year strategic plan, which is coming to an end this year;
• A new 2020-2023 strategic plan.
The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the district office, 250 Howard Street in Marietta.
Parents interested in learning more about Marietta City Schools’ partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can join a virtual town hall 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at bit.ly/3mWyant. To submit questions in advance, visit bit.ly/2JARCbi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.