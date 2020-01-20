The Marietta school board will have its first regular meeting of 2020 on Tuesday.
Among other agenda items, the board is expected to approve:
- The $48,699 purchase of band instruments for Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School; and
A 60-month lease agreement with Sharp Electronics to install and service all copier machines at school district facilities. The annual cost is not to exceed $70,000.
The meeting will take place in the board room at 250 Howard St., Marietta at 6 p.m.
