Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera wants to expand the $1,000 bonuses teachers are receiving to all school district staff. Rivera plans to make that request at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced that teachers and other school-level staff would be receiving a one-time $1,000 bonus paid for through the federal CARES Act.
Extending the bonus to all of Marietta’s staff, such as those in the central office, would cost the district an extra $175,000.
“Marietta City Schools believes that non-school based staff have contributed equally to the degree of success that we’ve had in the district during the pandemic, and we will be honoring them accordingly,” Rivera said.
The superintendent said the district will issue payments as soon as the state school board signs off on the school-level bonuses.
Rivera said the district is also working on plans to keep parents informed about decisions for next school year.
The board will hear a presentation on “Teaching and Learning in 2021-2022” from Deputy Superintendent Belinda Walters-Brazile. Rivera said the plan is to have a series of virtual meetings for families leading up to the fall semester.
“As we manage a pandemic today, we also have a responsibility to our families not to have the same degree of whiplash and surprises as we look ahead to August of (2021),” he said. “This presentation will include details about our values as a district and what we feel we owe both our staff and our families, as well as a timeline for how we’re going to engage families in the discussion so they can make the most informed decisions for their child.”
Marietta Board of Education Chair Angela Orange said she didn’t know details about the presentation, but wants to continue offering families a choice of in-person and virtual learning next year.
“I think we should continue to offer virtual options until there is a vaccine option for children,” Orange said.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is federally approved for people 16 and older and the Moderna vaccine is approved for adults 18 and older. Due to limited supply, however, in Georgia only health care workers, people 65 and older and first responders are eligible to receive it.
Also at the meeting, board members will consider:
♦ An agreement with Peachtree Immediate Care to continue providing COVID-19 testing on school district property. Testing through the Centers for Disease Control ended with the CDC’s partnership with the district. According to MCS, $35,000 in private funding will cover the cost of tests for students who are uninsured.
♦ An open letter on Black History Month and the recently completed renovation of Lemon Street Elementary School.
♦ Purchasing tents for up to $40,771 to promote socially-distanced eating outside, and for outdoor classroom space at all schools.
♦ Purchasing an 84-passenger bus for $121,099, with state bus bond funds and sales tax revenue.
♦ Purchasing a maintenance truck with towing capacity for $63,814, with sales tax dollars.
The Marietta school board meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district’s central office, 250 Howard St. in Marietta. In-person attendance is limited. For more information, visit www.marietta-city.org.
