Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has proposed the district's calendars for school years 2022-23 and 2023-24 for consideration at the school board's Tuesday work session.
In March 2021, the Marietta Board of Education approved three calendar options to be presented to stakeholders for feedback for 2022-2024.
After surveys of staff and families were returned and sent to the district's school governance teams, those teams narrowed the three calendar choices to one as their recommendation to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Now, Rivera has asked the school board to approve "calendar option C" for school years 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The two years' calendars are similar to both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year calendars, retaining fall and winter breaks. These calendars are also consistent with Cobb County's breaks.
For 2022-23, the proposed calendar begins the fall semester on Aug. 3 and the spring semester on Jan. 4. The last day of the regular school year would be May 26.
The calendar includes a fall break from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30; Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25; student holiday break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3; a winter break from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24; and spring break from April 3 to April 7.
Student and staff holidays include Labor Day on Sept. 5; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16; and President's Day on Feb. 20.
Elementary schoolers would have early release from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, as well as middle schoolers, would have early release from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28.
The 2023-24 calendar is similar, with the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 2 and the first day of spring semester on Jan. 4. The last day of the regular school year would be May 23.
The 2023-24 calendar includes a fall break from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29; Thanksgiving break from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24; student holiday break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3; a winter break from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23; and spring break from April 1 to April 5.
Student and staff holidays include Labor Day on Sept. 4; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15; and President's Day on Feb. 19.
Elementary schoolers would have early release from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20. Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, as well as middle schoolers, would have early release from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27.
The Cobb County School District's 2022-23 calendar begins the school year on Aug. 1 and ends on May 24. The Cobb calendar includes the same fall break and Thanksgiving break as Marietta, but Cobb students return after holiday break on Jan. 5. Cobb's winter break and spring break are also the same as Marietta's.
Cobb's 2023-24 calendar was not available by deadline on Monday.
The Marietta school board will meet for its work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marietta City Schools central office at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
