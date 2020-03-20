Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera has asked the school board to approve the $159,570 purchase of 700 Wi-Fi hot spots and a six-month service plan to provide internet access to students who need it and are out of school.
The vote will take place at a special called meeting at 2 p.m. It will be held via conference phone call, and the public is invited to listen in.
Marietta City Schools has transitioned to its online learning platform, Schoology, during school closures. District officials say that, based on a survey conducted from Monday to Thursday, the district has determined the approximate number of students who need access to a computing device and/or internet.
Computing devices will be provided through the use of the school system's existing Google Chromebook, and internet access will be provided through the hot spots purchased form AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.
"These vendors were selected based on their ability to guarantee a reasonable delivery date for the Wi-Fi hot spots," the agenda item shows. "The six-month service period will allow for equity of access through the opening of next school year."
Each student who receives a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hot spot will be required to complete a Marietta City Schools technology assignment agreement, acknowledging personal and financial responsibility for the devices.
To access the meeting, dial 1-929-205-6099, with meeting ID 866-435-715.
