Teachers and staff in Marietta City Schools may receive an unexpected pay raise this holiday season, according to district officials.
During their meeting Tuesday, Marietta school board members will vote on midyear salary increases and $500 reimbursement stipends for employees. In an email on Friday morning, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera thanked district staff members and notified them about the possible pay raises coming their way.
“On behalf of our MCS (Board of Education), please know how much we appreciate each of you and acknowledge the personal and professional sacrifices you have made for our MCS students and families,” Rivera said in the email. “Your efforts over the last seven months have been heroic.”
Rivera said the board will vote on his recommendation to administer midyear salary increases for all eligible employees. Employees paid on a salary schedule will receive a raise based on their step, or experience level.
“Following BOE approval, updated salary schedules (reflecting this salary increase) will be available on the HR website Wednesday, November 11,” Rivera wrote.
District employees who are not on a salary schedule will receive a 1.8% raise beginning in January.
Earlier this year, employees on a salary schedule advanced a step for experience, but did not receive the salary increase that comes with that new step. Rivera said the district delayed pay raises as it took a conservative approach to the budget during the onset of the pandemic.
“Our priorities were simple: first, avoid staff furloughs and layoffs and, second, protect funds for aggressive safety protocols and risk mitigation strategies,” Rivera said. “This approach led to eligible employees advancing a step for experience, but without an accompanying increase in salary schedule funding.”
The superintendent said Marietta schools have acquired private and public grants in recent months to fund the district’s operational expenses. Those grants freed up money in the budget to increase employee pay.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Rivera will also recommend distributing $500 stipends to all eligible district employees as “reimbursement” for unexpected professional and personal expenses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For tax purposes, this stipend is categorized as a reimbursement rather than a bonus.
“A reimbursement gives you the full amount without tax implications (as opposed to a 'bonus' that would be taxable, thereby meaning you take home less money),” Rivera wrote.
If the reimbursement is approved, staff will receive a $500 check on Monday, Nov. 16.
“While no amount of money can accurately capture your impact on this community, please know that Tuesday’s MCS BOE actions are a small tribute to how each of you continue to ‘Be Somebody’ in the lives of our children,” Rivera wrote to district staff. “For what you have done and all that you continue to do, we thank and honor you.”
Other Business
The Marietta school board will also address coronavirus-related safety protocols during Tuesday’s meeting. The board will consider contactless cards for use on buses. These cards will help the district to confirm who is on the school buses. According to Rivera, this will aid student safety and any necessary COVID-19 contact tracing.
The board will also evaluate school HVAC units and consider ionization technology to purify air of pathogens in school facilities.
