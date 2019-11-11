The Marietta school board is set to vote on its 2020 legislative priorities on Tuesday, as well as discuss taking steps to limit cellphone usage during school days.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at 250 Howard St. in Marietta.
Study of cellphone distraction in the classroom
The school board is expected to hear a presentation on the distraction that student cellphone use causes during school hours and move toward possible changes to cellphone policy in coming months, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Rivera said though one option is to limit students’ access to cellphones, that action would be months away if it happens at all.
“Based on feedback from staff and families, we are exploring the degree to which cellphones are an interruption and a distraction to the school day,” he said. “We are considering a variety of options.”
The purpose of Tuesday’s discussion will be to present the feedback district staff has received from school staff and to kick off a series of surveys and community meetings that will lead to a decision on potential changes to cellphone policy.
Initial data collection will likely last until January, Rivera said. He said engagement of individual school governance teams and the school board for a decision could take until March.
Rivera said in addition to the obvious distractions cellphones can pose to a student, like texting, there is also a concern about the potential harm social media can bring to students.
Legislative priorities
Rivera has recommended the board approve its 2020 legislative priorities, a wish list of sorts for Cobb’s lawmakers to keep in mind when passing bills under the Gold Dome next session.
Rivera’s outlined priorities include a suggestion for changes to graduation rate calculations, continued funding of the district as a charter school system and full funding of the teachers retirement system, or TRS, which allows teachers to build up a retirement savings.
Both Rivera and Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale have criticized graduation rate calculations as inaccurate because the formula has so far not considered transiency rates in a district.
“I think the schools should be accountable for the students who are enrolled,” Rivera said. “When a child’s enrolled for a brief period of time, we simply have no ability to support that child to graduation, yet we’re held accountable for the graduation rate.”
In addition to continued charter school system funding, Rivera said he hopes state lawmakers will fully fund the teachers retirement system, a highly sought-after benefit that he said helps school districts retain high-quality educators.
“There’s been a lot of talk about how the teacher retirement system should be changed,” the superintendent said. “I want to give a reminder to legislators that TRS is one of the most significant benefits we can offer to people considering the education profession.”
Most school district employees are members of TRS, a defined benefit pension fund that employees pay into and can benefit from after at least 10 years of service, according to Erin Franklin, the district’s chief finance officer.
In other business, the board is expected to consider approving:
♦ The $39,710 purchase of ViewSonic Interactive Flat Panels for classrooms in the College and Career Academy;
♦ A $16,290 contract with SmartWave to install wireless access points for the College and Career Academy; and
♦ Contracts totaling $30,800 for tutoring services at Lockheed Elementary School.
