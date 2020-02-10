Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera has asked the school board to approve a three-month $14,000 contract with a communication consultant that the district says will assist with overflow or urgent communication work.
The Marietta City School District signed a $12,600 contract with SMJ Communication Consultants in July 2019, and the company has provided website maintenance, social media support and written content for e-newsletters sent out after every board meeting, according to the agenda item.
That contract ended in December, and the superintendent says he would like to retain the company for the remainder of the school year.
“We appreciate our continued partnership with SMJ Communications to help support our district’s communication needs,” Rivera said. “As a small department that manages all communications with families and staff, websites, social media accounts and media relations for the entire district, it is helpful for our office of communications to have a contractor available for overflow work or urgent projects.”
District spokeswoman Jen Brock said, if approved, the contract with SMJ would expire at the end of May.
In other business, the board is expected to approve a $60,844.20 purchase of 120 uniforms for the Marietta High School marching band from DeMOULiN Bros. & Co. The money will come from a combination of the district’s general fund, local school account for band uniforms and the Marietta Schools Foundation, according to the agenda item.
The Marietta school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board meeting room at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
