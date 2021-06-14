Teachers will receive raises of between 6% and 10.4% if the Marietta school board approves its annual budget on Tuesday.
Eligible district staff on a salary schedule would move up one step on that schedule, providing a pay bump between 0% and 4.4% on top of an across-the-board 6% raise, according to Eric Franklin, the district’s chief finance officer.
Superintendent Grant Rivera’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget is about $5.8 million or 5% more than the previous year’s. The district’s fiscal year spans from July 1 to June 30.
The $117 million in expenses outpace the $114 million in expected revenue. The $3 million difference would be paid for with the district’s reserve fund, Franklin said.
She said the raises were made possible by past conservative budgeting, a partial restoration of the state’s austerity reduction in the upcoming fiscal year and increasing tax digest values in the city.
Franklin said the district’s general fund millage rate will remain the same for fiscal 2022 as it was in fiscal 2021, at 17.97 mills.
The budget also includes no change in staff allotments, and cuts no programs, she said.
In other business, the board is expected to approve:
♦ Calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years;
♦ Hiring of three social workers, three parent liaisons and one school psychologist through 2024. The cost of those positions would be $1.79 million; Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books to submit an eligibility application to place the former Lemon Street School on the National Register;
♦ Proposed math and reading programs at Marietta Middle School. The two programs would cost $38,600;
♦ A $191,000 contract with Soliant Health, Inc. for two school nurses and education for students with disabilities;
♦ The annual replacement of student IDs through school year 2023-24, which will cost the district $52,740.
♦ The purchase of 800 educational Zoom licenses for K-12 teachers, in the amount of $28,800;
♦ A $24,300 agreement with Stevens Gymnasiums, Inc. to refinish gym floors at the Marietta High School performance gym, MHS auxiliary gym, Marietta Middle School blue gym, MMS auxiliary gym, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and A.L. Burruss, Dunleith, Hickory Hills, Sawyer Road, and West Side elementary schools;
The $23,997 purchase of a food safety and sanitation program from SFSPac;
The $16,664 purchase of a combination oven from Mobile Fixture & Equipment for Hickory Hills Elementary School;
♦ A $47,777 agreement with L.W. Richardson for the installation of classroom carpet at Marietta Middle School;
♦ A $115,055 agreement with The Surface Masters, Inc. for parking repaving and improvements at Marietta Middle School; and
♦ A $16,858 purchase of audio and visual technology for the Transportation Department from Howard Technology Solutions.
The board will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Marietta City Schools central office at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.