The Marietta school board will hold a special called meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom to adopt the school district's budget after a public hearing.
The $106 million general fund budget keeps the district’s millage rate the same at 17.97 mills, but due to rising property values the same millage rate is expected to bring in $4 million more for the district.
A budget hearing for residents to give input is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, also via Zoom.
Also at the meeting, the school board will consider purchasing at least 100 wireless internet hotspots from Verizon for up to $54,000. The purchase uses a contract between the Georgia Department of Education and the communications company to provide internet to students that need it.
To join the budget hearing and the school board meeting, visit
Password: 382413.
To dial in by phone, call 1-929-205-6099 and dial ,93233735065# or call 1-301-715-8592, and use 93233735065#.
