Marietta City Schools’ youngest learners and some special needs students will return to the classroom twice a week as soon as Sept. 8.
After a 7-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Marietta school board voted to enact Superintendent Grant Rivera’s five-phase plan to transition back to face-to-face learning.
In a letter to the Marietta schools community, Rivera dubbed his plan the “Flexible Approach to Teaching and Learning” and said it “prioritizes the needs of our youngest learners (grades PreK-2) and students with disabilities (grades 3-5, low-incidence special education classes).”
Low-incidence special education is defined as students with autism, mild intellectual disabilities, moderate disabilities, and severe and profound disabilities.
Those students would come to school two days each week in classrooms featuring no more than 10 students at a time. They would continue learning virtually the other three days of the week.
Each room will have between five and nine students, Jen Brock, the district spokeswoman, previously told the MDJ.
If data and health experts’ guidance on the spread of the virus allows, the district will slowly allow older students into schools and increase the number of days all children attend in-person from two to five.
The school system will provide transportation on the days kids are in school buildings, Rivera said Tuesday night, and said social distancing will take place on the buses, at least in the early phases.
Students will be required to wear masks and social distance, including pre-K students. Rivera said he’d defer to experts on when those precautions would no longer be needed.
Families will have the option of keeping their children in an all-virtual learning environment, and teachers can also choose to teach remotely.
