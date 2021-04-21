Funding for summer school programs for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, high school summer classes and a summer academy for rising ninth graders to ease into high school was unanimously approved by the Marietta school board Tuesday.
The programs are aimed at reducing learning gaps caused by the pandemic for young students and enabling seniors to graduate without another year of school.
The cost of the K-8 summer school programs is capped at $800,000 and comes from federal COVID-19 relief bill grants. Another $99,400 will fund the high school programs. Of that, most ($85,774) will come from the district’s general fund, while the rest comes from grants and charter funds.
They include virtual and in-person options as well as modules for students to catch up on subjects.
The high school summer classes will be free for students who failed a class during the past year, as well as seniors who will be able to graduate if they pass summer classes. Others who simply want to get ahead will pay $220 per half credit of class.
Excelerate academy, the summer program for rising ninth graders, is intended to familiarize them with Marietta High School.
In other business, the board unanimously approved spending about $326,300 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase 1,000 Chromebooks, replacing other computers that were approaching the end of their life cycle.
About $138,500 in general fund spending was approved to purchase landscaping services from Ed Castro Landscape Inc.
Funding to outfit the newly renovated Culinary Arts Lab at MHS was also greenlighted on a unanimous vote. Shelving, a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, heated holding cabinets, three gas ranges, blenders, fryers and other items will cost about $70,200. They are funded by a combination of state and federal funds.
The board will use more federal COVID-19 relief funding — approximately $300,000 — to renew the district’s contract for its learning management system (Schoology) and assessment platform (AMP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.