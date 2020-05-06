MARIETTA — In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, Marietta school board members and executive staff spent their Wednesday posting signs in many of the yards of the district's more than 900 teachers and administrators spread all over metro Atlanta.
Routes took some district volunteers around the city, as well as into Cobb, Fulton and Cherokee counties.
Minutes after 9 a.m., school board Chair Allison Gruehn stepped out of her car and planted her foot down on the bottom of a sign marked "Our Teacher, Our Hero," at a home near the intersection of Cobb and North Marietta parkways.
"I think that teachers are more appreciated than ever now that parents have had to do some of the at-home learning," she said, adding that signs were personalized — some for teachers, some for principals, some for other staff. "And I really hope that, when we can be face-to-face again in classrooms, that these warm feelings of appreciation for our teachers just extend and that people ... continue to appreciate them and recognize the hard job that they do for our students."
Gruehn applauded the work that teachers have done to keep their students on track as they continue working remotely. But, she added, she knows teachers would rather be in the classroom with their students.
She also said, while it was quite an undertaking, she's happy to be part of a district small enough to coordinate efforts like Wednesday's.
Early in the afternoon, school board member Kerry Minervini delivered a sign to the east Cobb home of Barbie Esquijarosa, Marietta's 2020 Teacher of the Year. In Esquijarosa's front yard were posted two signs, one for her, and one for her husband, Alexis Esquijarosa, also a Marietta teacher and coach.
Minervini said Teacher Appreciation Week would normally mean teachers would be receiving "all kinds of gifts and goodies" from their students, but school building closures mean they've missed out on at least some of that showering of love and thank yous.
"So we wanted to make sure that our teachers and our administrative staff and our support staff received a little love this week," she said.
For her part, Barbie Esquijarosa, who teaches English to Speakers Of Other Languages for all grades at Burruss Elementary School, said the lengths the district went to to make the deliveries happen was touching.
She said, as a non-homeroom teacher, she feels especially appreciative, because sometimes teachers who spend less time in class with students during the school year can feel left out.
"The homeroom teachers have had things showing up at their house, because they're (normally) with those students all day long, but specialty teachers can kind of get missed," Barbie Esquijarosa said. "I think seeing the district do something like this for us, as a whole, means just so much — that we're all in this together."
In an email sent to all staff early Wednesday morning, Superintendent Grant Rivera informed the district's instructional staff that volunteers would be coming by with the signs.
Each sign also included a poem taped to its back. The poem, which Rivera penned, tells a story of school closures, transitions to online learning resources and teachers' perseverance through it all.
"Each of you, in your own unique way, have a direct and important impact on teaching and learning," Rivera's email to the teachers says. "Please accept this small gesture of appreciation on behalf of our (Marietta school board), central office, and numerous community sponsors, all of whom care deeply about you and the impact you have on our students."
District officials say 70 volunteers, including the district staff involved, fanned out to deliver the 926 signs on planned routes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.