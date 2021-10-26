With just a week to Election Day, Marietta school board member Jason Waters leads the fundraising rush in the Ward 2 race.
The two-term incumbent and loan professional raised some $13,307 as of his latest financial disclosure, filed earlier this month. His opponent, investor and business advisor PJ Hardy, tallied $7,753.
Both candidates are self-funding their races; Waters has put $10,000 of his own money behind his campaign, while Hardy lent himself $4,000. The two candidates had $10,977 and $6,635 on-hand, respectively, as of the first week of October.
Waters’ biggest backer – other than himself – is Jud Thompson, head of construction outfit Butch Thompson Enterprises, who gave $2,000. He received additional contributions from Tish Shirley ($257), Emmy Staton ($500), and Robin Burruss ($300). Waters’ employer, Affinity Home Lending, gave another $250.
Hardy, meanwhile, received $2,700 from Harlan Barnes and $500 from John Salter, son and son-in-law of former Gov. Roy Barnes. Christopher DePasquale furnished Hardy with $250.
Ward 2’s roughly 6,800 voters will be presented with a stark choice in the ostensibly nonpartisan race. Waters has previously told the MDJ he would support a ban on using so-called critical race theory (CRT) in Marietta schools, calling it a “tool that further divides us instead of uniting us.” Waters also said he “generally (does) not support mask mandates” in schools, adding that they should be limited in their use and their efficacy needs further evaluation.
Hardy took the counterpoint on the critical race theory issue, saying that CRT is an academic framework which would never find its way into a K-12 curriculum in the first place.
More recently, Hardy started taking shots at his opponent in a mailer sent out to voters, a copy of which was provided to the MDJ. Hardy, who told the MDJ “the science supports using masks in schools,” says in the mailer that Waters is “against proven methods of slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
The challenger also pointed to college and career readiness statistics, along with the district’s ranking by data analysis outlet Niche as the 42nd best in the state, as more evidence that “Jason Waters failed to improve our schools after 7 years.”
Those charges drew the ire of fellow Marietta school board member Randy Weiner, who is not seeking reelection.
Calling the flyer “a desperate plea for your vote,” Weiner said in a Saturday Facebook post he was offended by the claim that Marietta’s schools aren't on the up-and-up.
“We have a long way to go, however, the needle has been moving the right direction for years,” Weiner wrote, noting the school’s 20-point increase in its graduation rate. “MCS will continue to prioritize academic growth, but for Mr. Hardy to say we have not improved our schools, makes me wonder where he’s been for the last 7 years.”
Early voting for municipal elections is open through Friday, with Election Day being held next Tuesday, Nov. 2.
