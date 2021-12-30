MARIETTA — In the week before Christmas, as cases of the omicron variant were exploding in Cobb and across the country, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera and Board Chair Angela Orange sat down for a (masked) interview with the MDJ at the district’s main office. The public health situation underscored a lesson for the leaders in the second year of educating during a pandemic.
“I don't think any of us could have predicted that we would be here with the second variant, and another explosion of cases,” Orange said. “So, I would say we can't predict the future.”
If there was one major takeaway from 2021 for Orange, it was that fact. Districts, including MCS, have to be adaptable and flexible to respond as COVID-19 continues to influence education.
“What I appreciate now more than I understood a year ago, is that we're in an endemic, we're not in a pandemic,” Rivera said, adding that as the virus continues to mutate, spike and lull, the district’s approach must change with the data.
One policy that reflects the shifting winds is face masks. District policy has fluctuated as the situation changed. In January 2021, masks were still required at schools. In May, they became optional when outdoors, then became optional for vaccinated people.
Masks were optional when school started back in August, but after several weeks of rising cases driven by the delta variant, the mandate returned. Later, toward the end of the fall semester, they became optional again.
The data being looked at, Rivera said, included the fact that school transmission was relatively low, due to enhanced protocols not seen outside schools. Rivera also pointed out that vaccines became available to younger and younger groups as the year went on, changing the calculus.
There’s also the fact that most children are not wearing masks that fit well, much less the N95 versions that offer the best protection.
Coming into 2021, “the cavalry came” as vaccines were rolled out, Orange said. But since then, two new variants have driven additional waves of infections. The district will need to keep adapting, both leaders agreed, based on the latest information.
The district has also tweaked quarantine policies over the course of the year. In an effort to keep students in school, close contacts of positive students do not have to quarantine if they test negative for the virus.
Shots, clinics and mandates
Masks are not the only thing that governments and employers have tried to mandate. There is also the question of whether to require employees to get vaccinated against the virus.
Marietta City Schools held a whopping 19 different clinics to offer vaccinations to students, staff and family members of both. Rivera said 70% of district staff were vaccinated through these clinics. The district hasn’t asked employees about their vaccination status, so it’s unknown what portion of the other 30% ended up getting their shots.
“Is that 5%? Is it 10%? Candidly, I don't feel like it is my place to be up in a person's personal medical records,” Rivera said. “And we have not, to date, asked them if they're vaccinated. So I don't have an exact number for the exact percentage, but I know that it is north of 70%.”
The district has also not mandated vaccinations for staff, as some employers have.
“I don't feel like it is my place as superintendent at a public school district to tell employees what they have to put inside their bodies, specifically a vaccine,” Rivera said.
Rivera and Orange do encourage everyone to get their shots, though.
“I’ve known six people who died from the virus,” Orange said. “And you really don't know what could be your fate if you got it. So I would encourage folks, encourage staff, everybody who's eligible, to get vaccinated.”
Playing catch-up
Even as the virus continues to present fresh problems, education leaders across the country are loath to close schools again, because of the significant learning loss that occurred when classrooms were empty, and the emotional issues it caused.
“Our students across this country are in emotional crisis,” Orange said. “And we know that we can best serve them through an in-person option. And so that, I can say, is the board's thinking around that — we want to use that money, redirect those funds to make up for missed learning to address social-emotional needs of our students.”
The board has funding for summer school programs to tackle learning loss caused by the pandemic, Orange added.
The district announced in November that a fully-virtual option would not be offered for 2022-2023 school year. When the announcement was made, Rivera told the MDJ that just 364 students — approximately 4.2% of district students — were enrolled in the virtual-only program this year.
Orange said that from a cost perspective, it simply didn’t add up to keep the virtual option next fall.
Rivera chimed in to point out that at the start of this school year, children under 12 were still not eligible to receive the vaccine. And, a state-run program, Hospital/Homebound services, can provide virtual education to students with special medical needs.
Despite the pandemic, there have been bright spots. Rivera pointed to rising acceptance rates for Marietta students applying to the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. Many students have persevered and been able to adapt, he said.
The graduation rate at Marietta High went up 3.5% in 2021 to reach 86.7%.
“We've developed some momentum, and I'd like to see us capitalize on that to get even higher … When students get a high school diploma, those opportunities for economic mobility just open up for them,” Orange said.
Rivera remains concerned about those elementary students who had to learn fundamental skills on the computer during the early days of the pandemic.
“At the exact same time, we have some kids who forget what it's like to go to school,” Rivera said. “We have kids who forgot about the routine of school.”
One metric of concern is reading proficiency among third graders. Rivera cited research suggesting that a third grade student reading at a third grade level “takes off,” while a student of that age reading below that level is more likely to have attendance or discipline issues, not attend college or drop out of high school.
For students in third grade now, the pandemics started while they were in first grade.
“Talking with teachers, they will tell you, it is in second grade where kids learn to love voluminous reading,” Rivera said. “And like, they (teachers) don't see it. Because the kids were not doing that sitting in reading circle in the corner of the room. We were just trying to get by for 30 minutes with second graders on Zoom. So, we're trying to navigate all of that.”
Labor issues
Marietta employees received raises that went into effect in July, ranging from 6% to 10.4%, with an average raise of 7.5%. More recently, the board approved $750 bonuses for all full-time employees just before the holidays.
The raises, which Rivera said were some of the highest of any metro school system, are targeted at retaining staff in an economy with a tight labor market, as well as attracting top talent. The raises were also necessary to keep pace with inflation, Orange said.
“We hope that it's contributed to staff morale,” Orange said. “I know the emails that I've gotten, and people that I've seen, have said thank you to that.”
When it comes to staffing, the numbers speak for themselves, Rivera said. The district has no bus driver vacancies, an issue that has plagued many districts. And among the district’s 700+ instructional staff, there are only four vacancies.
The school system also continues to offer paid leave for employees who miss work due to COVID-19, allowing staff to keep their sick days for other occasions.
“This endemic has taken a toll on employees … as a school district, we are committed to looking holistically at how we best support our employees,” Rivera said.
Seat at the table
In 2021, school boards were a battleground for COVID policies, such as masking and vaccinations, as well as culture war issues such as critical race theory. In Marietta, however, the meetings have had little of the volatility that other school boards, such as the neighboring Cobb County Board of Education, have seen.
Orange said the board welcomes constructive input. Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, wants kids to get a great education, she believes.
“I want to hear the concerns. And so, we welcome that as a board,” Orange said. “So I think that that does dissipate maybe some of the vitriol and anger that we've seen in other places. I think Marietta is a loving and close knit community. And I think that there's mutual respect all around.”
Rivera credited board members for prioritizing “the needs of children over political agendas.”
He also said that being a small district has its advantages, such as parent concerns being addressed in a quieter manner. The superintendent has sat down with many families in his office to discuss their concerns about masks or perceived political agendas, and said he followed up with each of them.
“I have sat around this table for many, many meetings over the last year where families had the opportunity to tell me what their concerns were,” Rivera said, seated at a conference table in his office. “And that meant they didn't have to bring a sign and scream and yell at a board meeting … they were given a voice, but quite honestly, I was given a chance to reflect, to do better.”
Looking forward
Rivera emphasized the literacy issue several times, saying it had existed before, but been exacerbated by, the pandemic. The district’s focus on literacy led to it in May announcing a new campaign, “Literacy and Justice for All,” helped by a $2.5 million grant.
The campaign, Rivera said, “looks to build an ecosystem in the city of Marietta that goes all the way from prenatal care and birthing hospitals, all the way up to third grade classrooms,” to ensure kids are reading well.
The district is also providing free vision screenings and glasses to kids who need it. Rivera is excited about a program that will teach workplace employment skills for students that have autism and other neurodevelopmental issues.
“We have the opportunity to do some really special work around, how do we make sure that neurodiverse children have employment opportunities after high school, what does that look like? And it's a really special partnership that we're pursuing,” he said.
The board will have to determine how best to spend the millions in federal COVID-19 relief it has received before those funds expire in September 2024. The district, Rivera said, will need to find ways to spend strategically, so the funds have an impact beyond the deadline.
Also on the money front, Rivera and Orange thanked the voters for passing another round of the education sales tax (Ed-SPLOST), saying it was a validation that the district is a trusted steward of taxpayer money.
In January, Orange will step down as board chair. She said the role has taught her new skills and enabled her to get to know other board members in different ways. It was her first time serving as chair, something she thinks every member should do once.
“There are 8,700 kids who walk in the door every single day and see a multitude of heroes,” Rivera said. “And I think that's, when I look back over this last year, what I'm most grateful for.”
