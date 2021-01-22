Marietta school board member Angela Orange is the board’s new chair this year. The MDJ met with her via Zoom to discuss her vision for 2021.
What are your priorities for the school board as chair this year?
My priority as chair is (to) continue the leadership that Allison Gruehn started last year and leading our board through this pandemic. We are in our second semester of school and, you know, there’s a lot to consider as we think about COVID-19 and its growing impact in our community, more cases, more deaths, even more strains of the virus, and...just continuing to lead our board through this.
Speaking of COVID-19, what do you see as the biggest challenges facing your school district? And what are your plans to address those?
Our main goal as a board is to continue to keep our students and our staff as safe as possible. We know that we cannot 100% eliminate COVID-19 from entering our building. But how do we employ mitigation efforts to slow its spread and its impact for our teachers and to keep everybody safe and keep the learning happening, (so) our students can be physically, emotionally and academically on path. (Superintendent Grant) Rivera sent out an email last week to the staff and the families. ... a major challenge was, we’re not seeing ... very high transmission rates of, student to teacher, but we are seeing more staff-to-staff transmissions than what we would like. And I think that has been identified as a challenge. And in addition to the mitigation efforts we have already employed, the social distancing, the mask requirement, the ionization we’ve bought for our food buses, partitions we’ve bought for our classrooms, the work that we’ve done with the HVAC unit, just all the things that we have done, we’re going to have to think about how we can continue to ensure that the social distancing is happening at the K-5 level, which we know, at the elementary level, our students need more physical contact if that’s just age appropriate for them. And our teachers work more collaboratively in closer spaces, but how do we figure that part out? And that’s what we’re working on right now with the superintendent and the cabinet leadership.
Since you’ve started back this semester, you’ve now had a little bit of time, what have you heard from parents and what have you heard from teachers and staff?
We’re coming back off of holiday break in which winter holidays, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, celebration of the new year, they’re all family-related holidays as they should be. And so we had family get togethers and that has led to, we’re seeing an increasing number of cases. And what I’m hearing from parents is that keeping school open, you know, as best we can...that’s the ideal situation, but also maintaining safety. And I hear the same thing from teachers. How are we keeping them and our students safe as possible? So that’s what I am hearing. Their safety concerns, their academic concerns as well, their social, emotional concerns that I’m hearing. There are a lot of diverse perspectives out there about how to move forward with this virus.
Cobb County schools are closed this week and Marietta is open. Can you tell us more about what factors drive those decisions and could we be seeing Marietta schools close sometime in the future?
I’ve read about the Cobb situation, but I don’t know all of the details of the reasons behind their closure. I can tell you that, you know, in Marietta we’re taking a science-based approach. I know that Dr. Rivera is in touch with the Cobb-Douglas Public Health leadership. We also have a partnership with the CDC, in which we are doing testing at central office and contact tracing. As we’ve heard from the scientists from the beginning of this, the most powerful mitigation efforts in addition to social distancing, the mask wearing and the washing of the hands, testing and tracing are two parts of mitigation efforts. And what I’m happy to say in Marietta City Schools that we’re doing in partnership with the CDC is we are contact tracing. And I think that that is what’s allowing us to keep our schools open and we are doing testing as a result of that. We’re making testing available to those who want to (take) advantage of that opportunity at our central office. I’m very thankful for that partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because that’s, what’s making it possible. But I have to say ... this is a day-by-day thing. We are seeing it, day by day. We’re looking at the data, we are analyzing our mitigation efforts. We even did a walkthrough with the CDC, but we are looking at it closely. It’s a day-by-day situation. So we’re looking at it each day.
What specifically are you looking at though, to make those decisions that yes, you can, or you can’t (have schools open?)
Dr. Rivera and his leadership team is looking at transmission rates. They’re looking at contact tracing. We’re looking at staffing, we are looking at, you know, health protocols. Those are the things that we are looking at to make those decisions about keeping our schools open. I know that it is our priority to do so and to do so safely, and it’s a day-by-day thing.
Is there anything else that you would like to add?
In terms of our priorities, I think, you know, getting through this pandemic, and I also think, as we enter the semester, we begin to look at where our students are in terms of their learning. I do know that there will be Georgia Milestones testing this year. It will not count the same things for certain grade bands and certain content areas as it has in previous years, but we’re always looking at the academic outcomes of our students. So just ensuring they are on target and learning at the pace that they should be and performing academically. So we are looking at that while also looking at the social-emotional needs and wellness needs of our students and their families. There’s a lot of need out there in our community due to this pandemic. It’s not just health. It’s families who have been displaced, families who are struggling financially. And so I think that there’s a great need in our schools, for kids, their social, emotional wellbeing and their basic needs. So we’re looking at that as well.
