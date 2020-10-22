This week, the Marietta school board extended the contracts of 26 educators hired at the beginning of the semester to assist with the return of face-to-face instruction.
Using a grant from the Cobb Board of Commissioners, the district will spend up to $350,000 to keep the “supply teachers,” as they’re called, in schools through the end of the fall term.
The teachers were initially hired to help with the return to face-to-face instruction through October.
The board voted 6-0, with Irene Berens absent, to approve several purchases, including the supply teacher extension.
In a school board work session last week, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Tyler Gwynn presented a recommendation for the district to extend the supply teachers through Dec. 18.
“We have hired 26 supply teachers for support as we roll through the phases,” Gwynn told the school board. “These folks have done an amazing job.”
According to Gwynn, the supply teachers have led face-to-face instruction, virtual teaching, small group tutoring and more. Last week, Rivera said supply teachers could step in to lead classes in the event that a teacher has to go on leave or quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Other ExpensesThe school board also approved up to about $54,000 in spending on software for emergency management.
The CrisisGo software will be used to manage emergency drills, manage emergency mass notification and facilitate two-way communication. According to the board, the CrisisGo software also provides a digital safety plan and instant alerts, and teachers and administrators can access the software through an app on a computer or smartphone.
The purchase will cost about $20,000 in the first year and about $17,000 in years two and three.
Using funds from the education special purpose local option sales tax, E-SPLOST V, the board also approved the purchase of 33 ViewSonic interactive display panels for about $125,000.
The district already purchased 410 displays last year, and this purchase is “to complete the district classroom refresh,” according to the board.
Marietta High School’s culinary arts program is set to stock up on $66,000 of new kitchen equipment.
The board approved the purchase of blenders, fryers, mixers, and other equipment from the Webstaurant Store. The district will also purchase dry goods, drink dispensers, an electronic cash register and more. The equipment, funded by a capital equipment grant, will furnish a renovated culinary arts lab at the high school.
The newly renovated culinary space also features a walk-in fridge and freezer, along with appliances and other equipment standard to restaurant kitchens.
According to Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball, culinary pathway students will get front-of-store and kitchen experience, much like they would in a typical restaurant.
“We’ll teach them how to run a restaurant,” Ball told the MDJ in September. “We’ll teach them how to cook the food. We’ll teach them how to prepare the food, and then all the sanitizing and cleaning that goes with it.”
