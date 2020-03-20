The Marietta school board has approved the purchase of 700 Wi-Fi hot spots and a six-month service plan to provide internet access to students who need it and are out of school.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said he hopes the hot spots, which cost $159,570, will be delivered to Marietta facilities this weekend or "very early next week."
The district will also provide computing devices for families that need them through the use of the school system's existing Google Chromebooks. Internet access will be provided through the hot spots purchased from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.
The superintendent said the hot spots and necessary devices would be handed out to families within 24 to 48 hours of their delivery to the school system.
Rivera said the hot spots will ensure that every child, regardless of circumstance, has access to internet and the ability to continue learning.
"We can't sit back and comfortably ignore or conveniently ignore that there are students who don't have access ... to the classroom and to a teacher and learning," he said. "We can't sit back and do nothing and assume that this is going to fix itself."
The purchase is in response to a district-issued survey that showed that more than 700 families did not have internet to access Schoology, the school system's online learning platform as school closures continue, according to Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operations officer.
Rivera said the district introduced Schoology in July, which was intended to be rolled out in two to three years.
"Never did I think that we would be trying to roll it out as fast as we are now, given the school closures," he said. "With that said, the platform, the opportunity for staff to engage with a student virtually for assignments or assessment or interaction is only as good as the student's ability to access it."
Each student who receives a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hot spot will be required to complete a Marietta City Schools technology assignment agreement, acknowledging personal and financial responsibility for the devices.
Rivera said the district is considering passing out the Chromebooks and hot spots at the students' home schools so personal contact can be limited by allowing families to drive up to the schools and be handed a bag of the supplies.
As school closures affect school districts, colleges and universities nationwide, district officials said they also had to get creative with how they assembled the necessary number of hot spots.
Gardner said 200 of the hot spots, those purchased from AT&T, will actually be cellphones that do not have cellphone service but can still provide the hot spot access.
"We ideally would've liked to go with one vendor and been able to make it very clean. The problem is we're getting 100 here, 200 there, and we're just having to figure out who has them, and more importantly, who has them now," he said. "There's a lot of folks that would be willing to sell them to us, but they're telling us they can't get them to us until the end of April or the beginning of May."
The superintendent also pointed out that the six-month hot spot service plan means if school closures continue the rest of the school year, families will be able to keep the internet access and computing devices through the spring and into the summer to set them up to come back prepared in the fall.
The district has also initiated a program called Connect-a-Kid, which allows community donations to sponsor a child's internet connectivity. A $35 donation equates to one month of internet connectivity for a student, according to the superintendent.
Rivera said during the meeting the community had already donated $8,000 to the cause, and he'd received a text message while the board met informing him that the district had received $5,000 more.
To donate to Connect-a-Kid, www.marietta-city.org, hover over the "Coronavirus Information" tab, select "Donations & Volunteers" from the dropdown box and click the "Connect-a-Kid" link.
To donate to Connect-a-Kid, visit https://marietta.revtrak.net/marietta-city-schools/#/v/connect-a-kid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.