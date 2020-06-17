The Marietta school board this week approved a $3.5 million renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School and a spending resolution allowing one month's spending as Georgia lawmakers continue to work on a statewide budget.
The grammar school renovation is part of the larger Lemon Street campus project, to include a new district central office in Marietta, which was delayed by concerns over revenue shortfalls stemming from COVID-19. The renovation project has been awarded to Parrish Construction Group.
The spending resolution is also a result of COVID-19 closures. The Cobb County School District has delayed this month's meeting to June 25 to allow more time for passage of a state budget, but district officials say a spending resolution could be in store if a budget isn't finalized by then.
Lemon Street Grammar School
Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera in March 2019 proposed a new central office to be built on the former site of Lemon Street High School at 353 Lemon Street. The plan also called for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before crossing the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building has since been razed. The grammar school building remains.
The Marietta school board recently gave the OK for a pause on the planned central office construction and timeline but said the grammar school project, as well as other major capital projects underway, will not be delayed.
District officials say the COVID-19 closures and resulting drops in tax revenue led them to delay the central office construction to allow reallocation of district funds to other projects as needed.
Rivera said the district has always wanted to honor the important historical significance of Lemon Street Grammar School, but the project takes on an especially significant meaning in light of national protests and discussions around race relations.
"It has become even more imperative that we acknowledge and recognize this part of our district’s story that may have been overlooked," he said. "I am thankful that our (school board) is committed to honoring the history of Lemon Street, both relative to the brick and mortar of the building and the cherished stories that emerged from those who walked these hallways. Lemon Street is a valued part of our future."
This week's meeting agenda was the first time the public was able to see the cost of the grammar school renovations, which will include replacement of all doors and windows; and installation of new plumbing and electrical systems; fire sprinkler and alarm systems; technology infrastructure; access control and security systems; new asphalt, sidewalk, fencing and landscaping.
The newly renovated school building will be used by the Performance Learning Center and Marietta Alternative Programs and Services. The renovations are expected to begin next month and conclude by January 2021.
The school board approved a builder for the central office in September, and the district's original expectation was for the project to be complete by August 2021. There is no set date for the central office project to be complete.
Spending resolution
According to state law, school districts are required to adopt a budget by July 1 each year, but due to a COVID-19-related delay in the General Assembly's legislative session this year, the Legislature is still at work putting together a statewide budget.
District officials say that delay means public schools don't yet know what money they'll be getting from the state, especially as deep budget cuts for agencies statewide loom.
"The Georgia Department of Education allows a school district to adopt a spending resolution until a district's formal budget is adopted," the school board's agenda says, adding that the district believes lawmakers will finalize a state budget this month.
According to the agenda item, the resolution must not exceed a month's worth of the prior year's budget. Approval of the proposed spending resolution will carry Marietta schools through July.
One month's expenditures is around $9 million, based on the fiscal 2020 budget, according to Erin Franklin, the district's chief financial officer.
In other business and among other items, the board approved:
- Proposed revisions to policies regarding attendance and school visitors;
- A $26,200 contract with Stevens Gymnasiums, Inc. for the resurfacing of gym floors at Marietta High School, Marietta Middle School, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and Lockheed, Sawyer Road, Hickory Hills, Burruss and West Side elementary schools;
- The $60,901 purchase of technology infrastructure for the new Park Street Elementary School scheduled to open in the fall;
- The $16,297.50 purchase of furniture for the new Park Street Elementary School;
- The $118,499 purchase of an 84-passenger bus;
- A $1.7 million contract with Gordon Foods for food supply and delivery. The contract includes participation with the Cobb School District and lasts from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
