Marietta City Schools has selected a contractor for its new central office and Lemon Street campus replica, after a unanimous vote from the school board Tuesday.
Vice Chair Allison Gruehn was absent from the meeting.
Superintendent Grant Rivera proposed in March a new central office to be built on the former campus of Lemon Street High School, at 353 Lemon Street. The plan also calls for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before heading across the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and has since been used for storage.
The school board approved a $30,000 contract with Parrish Construction Group for pre-construction services, including initial design work and planning with the project’s architect.
The contractor is expected to return to the board with a guaranteed maximum price in February or March before construction is set to begin, according to Chuck Gardner, Marietta City Schools’ chief operating officer.
Approval of the pre-construction contract is essentially the approval of a construction contract for the whole project, Gardner said.
The replica high school building will be the district’s central office, and the grammar school is expected to house the Marietta Performance Learning Center. The project will also include a new board room, community space and museum.
Gardner said the district expects the project will be complete by August 2021.
In other business, the board approved:
♦ Renewal and upgrade of website services with Blackboard, Inc. totaling $60,844;
♦ A $28,000 contract for a partnership between Hickory Hills Elementary School and Columbia University for professional development;
♦ A list of Marietta schools fundraisers;
♦ An annual application and $72,962 required match for Career, Technical and Agricultural Education funding;
♦ An $86,600 contract with Advanced Care Partners for special education nursing services for the 2019-20 school year;
♦ An agreement with Cobb & Douglas Public Health for nursing services, totaling $779,422 for clinic nurses and $188,553 for supplemental special education nursing services;
♦ A $614,169.91 contract with Unified to install audio/video equipment in the College and Career Academy atrium including a sound system, digital signage, displays and video conference capabilities;
♦ Allocation of $115,000 from the charter fund to the Marietta Student Life Center;
♦ Schedule for school board training; and
♦ Renewal of a list of vendor contracts included in the fiscal year 2020 budget.
