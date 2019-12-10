MARIETTA — The Marietta school board approved a $75,000 contract with Clearwater Consulting on Tuesday to provide cultural fluency training to Marietta High School and school district leadership, aiming to open a dialogue about equity among students of various cultures and backgrounds.
The contract will be paid for with money from the district's general fund. District officials say there are plans to pilot the training at Marietta High and potentially spread it to other schools.
Keith Ball, Marietta High School's principal, led the charge for the training's implementation at his school.
Calling the training "the essence of the golden rule," Ball said it is necessary to ensure all students and families, regardless of ethnic, socioeconomic, religious or other backgrounds, feel welcomed and understood at school.
"Whether you're the class of 2020 or the class of 2027, or '30 or '35 or '40, the longstanding tradition of Marietta High School should be one of equity and justice and inclusion. And I think, ultimately, embracing and loving our diversity that makes us more powerful, more successful and ultimately, the beacon of what maybe the larger state and country should look at," he said.
Ball said the conversations that cultural fluency training is meant to address are already happening at the student level.
He said one striking example of that came when he discovered an article written by a student that didn't make it into the school newspaper. The article outlined the student's perception that students of color did not receive the same opportunities and equity of their white counterparts.
"That was her truth. That's what she felt. So for us to say, 'Well, you could be off-base. That's not entirely true,' all you're doing is minimizing what that person's truth ultimately is," Ball said. "She wasn't being overly dramatic, she wasn't being insensitive, she had no spirit of (malicious) intent in what she was simply reporting as her truth. That resonated."
For their part, Andrea Hopkey and Sanem Apaloo of Clearwater Consulting said developing cultural fluency training would take time and would delve into conversations around race and other topics that would likely make participants uncomfortable.
The consultants said they'll collect student experiences, interview members of African American, Hispanic and special education advisory councils, develop methods to counteract staff members' implicit biases, establish monthly check-in dates with leaders of the training and identify "agents of change" to lead sustainability efforts going forward through their work, beginning in January 2020.
Board members had questions for the consultants before giving their stamp of approval on Tuesday.
Among them was school board Chairman Jason Waters' question of what a successful outcome would look like. Hopkey acknowledged the seemingly lacking concrete examples of what to expect. But, she said, success would begin with the district being open to "participation, candor (and) tackling the really tough questions."
"Success for us is actually having the candid conversation and inviting all the voices into the room ... and being respectful of all the voices in the room," she said.
Some students often feel they can't bring their "whole selves" to school, according to Brandi Smith, a college adviser at Marietta High School.
"I will say, this year, we have had an alarming amount of college essays where kids are writing about what they experience in the form of racism, sexism, homophobia," Smith said. "We have to think, not only, 'How is that affecting that individual child?' but also, 'What does that say to that college or university about who we are as a community?'"
Specifically naming Atlanta private schools Westminster and Pace Academy, Smith said other schools are providing their students with the tools to "engage in difficult conversations," while Marietta has not yet done so.
"We know a lot of kids come to school every day, and they're only bringing 25% of themselves, they're only bringing 50%, and we have some amazing, amazing kids. I think they deserve to bring 100% of themselves to school," she said, adding that some students have reported that they avoid speaking in the classroom because of subtle insinuations from a staff member about their culture.
Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president of the Cobb chapter of the NAACP, agreed. Bonner-Grimes sat in the audience during the presentation and said after the meeting that moves like this are overdue.
"It's been a long time coming, so I think it's time to start some conversation. Look at this world that we live in — it's multicultural, so ... we really need to prepare our future for what's to come," she said, adding that steps like these can help move the world forward through racial divides.
Bonner-Grimes also said she believed the Cobb County School District, where parents and staff have repeatedly called for equity measures to be put in place, should consider adopting similar training.
"They definitely need to look at this. It's been, as I said, a communitywide issue, and it needs to be addressed. When we start having conversations, we take out a lot of the barriers that people have," she said. "Communication is the key."
