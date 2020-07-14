The Marietta Board of Education presented and adopted a resolution Tuesday evening affirming diversity, equity and inclusion in the city school district, and superintendent Grant Rivera outlined commitments and policy changes that Marietta schools would make to fulfill such a resolution.
“We declare unequivocally that the voices, lives, aspirations and futures of Black students, Black staff and Black people in our community matter,” the school board states in the resolution. “This resolution demonstrates our responsiveness to the dynamic needs of our diverse community and ensures we publicly commit to accelerate our efforts around racial equality, diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The resolution, approved by a unanimous 7-0 vote, was inspired by “recent events and tragedies in our community, state and nation.” Those events, such as the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, have sparked new conversations about race and protests against racism.
“Marietta City Schools is committed, and will continually examine itself to ensure it remains an open and inclusive institution of public education for all its students, staff, administrators, families, community members and supporters,” the board said in the resolution. “... the Board of Education affirms our commitment to, and support of, our Black community.”
In the resolution, the board goes on to condemn racism and discrimination in Marietta City Schools, stating that “the Board of Education expects the highest standards of equality of opportunity and fair treatment. We will see each other for our individual worth and human potential.”
Members of the board took turns reading through the resolution during Tuesday’s virtual meeting, held over Zoom. Board member Angela Orange, the vice chair, said every member of the board contributed to the resolution.
“The board resolution is a product of seven voices, of seven people coming together collaboratively, from many different backgrounds, experiences,” Orange said. “It’s really a vision and a call to action. ... If you want to know what the board sounds like as one voice, there it is.”
To complement the board’s resolution, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera outlined 12 commitments for the district to provide “safe, welcoming and affirming spaces for all students, staff, families and community members.”
Commitments Rivera presented include improving transparency between the district and families, hiring a diverse workforce of teachers and administrators that reflects the diversity of the Marietta student body, reviewing the student code of conduct to identify and address racial bias and working with the Marietta Police Department to establish a new definition for the role of School Resource Officers in middle and high schools.
“Ultimately, we will be judged by our actions, not just our words,” Rivera said. “My commitment to this board and I think, perhaps, and I’ll say boldly, even more importantly, our commitment to our staff and our students is that we will make explicit commitments about what diversity, equity and inclusion will mean in our school district.”
The commitments presented by the superintendent also include providing cultural fluency training for staff and reviewing student curricula to identify bias and incorporating “more diverse voices.”
After Rivera shared his 12 commitments with the board, board member Randy Weiner asked the superintendent about his goals for redefining the SRO role.
There is one dedicated SRO at Marietta Middle School and two at Marietta High School, Rivera said. There is also one SRO at the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.
The superintendent said SROs should function as teachers, counselors and law enforcement officers, but the role of officers in Marietta High School and other schools has been too focused on being a disciplinarian and not focused enough on being a teacher and counselor. Rivera said he wants to have conversations about officers serving in a “nurturing, mentoring, teacher, counselor role” in middle and high schools.
The superintendent acknowledged while SROs “may be critical in a moment of an active shooter or a crisis, I would argue that a majority of their time, if not all of their time, can be in a teacher or counselor role, and we as Marietta City Schools staff members can’t put them in a position that compromises their relationship with children.”
Rivera said he wants officers to participate in the same cultural fluency training that Marietta schools staff take part in, and he hopes those officers can be viewed as staff members rather than outsiders.
“It is critically important that the SROs are seen not as an external law enforcement agency, but, to the greatest degree possible, they are integrated as a member of this staff who are expected to care for and support children,” Rivera said, “especially around this work of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Dear Lord MCS is really running from individual respect and excellence. This has to change
So the SRO is now a teacher, counselor and equality coordinator. Let’s pray we never have any shooting incident on school property. Oh no that has never happened.
