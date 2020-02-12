MARIETTA — Marietta High School band members will be getting new uniforms and the district’s communication department will get the help it needs after unanimous approval from the school board this week.
At $60,844.20 for 120 uniforms, the contract with DeMOULiN Bros. & Co. was not the cheapest option, but would provide the most durable overall uniforms for the Marietta Blue Devils band, according to Erin Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer.
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball also said the uniforms would provide the band some flexibility and ability to personalize while maintaining uniform characteristics required for competitions. Ball said the uniforms will also fare better in foul weather and modernize the band’s look.
Zach Harrison and Birdie Gilreath, the high school’s drum majors for the 2020-21 school year attended the meeting to sneak a peek at the design to be approved and said they were excited about the look.
“This is the first time I’m seeing this design, and I love it,” Gilreath said.
“Me too,” Harrison added. “I’m a big fan of the old uniforms but I feel like this really is going to be timeless,”
The school board also approved a three-month, $14,000 contract with a communication consultant that district officials say will assist with overflow or urgent communication work.
The contract work will consist of website maintenance, social media support and written content for e-newsletters sent out after every board meeting, according to Jen Brock, executive director of communications and public relations for the district.
“We’d like to get through the end of the school year just to make sure we have the support we need if something comes up,” Brock said.
Contractors will be paid only when they complete work, she said, so the actual cost could come in lower than the $14,000 price tag.
